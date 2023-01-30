BJP improving lives of farmers, says Rajkumar Chahar 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The economic growth of this country majorly depends on farmers, and their initiative in carrying out organic farming will help India become healthy, said BJP Kisan Morcha national president Rajkumar Chahar, substantiating that farmers play an important role in the overall development of the country. Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the two-day national executive meeting of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Belagavi on Sunday, Chahar said, “We are part of the Kisan Morcha and our responsibility is to take the initiative for the welfare of the farmer community. Before 2014, the agriculture budget was Rs 49,000 crore. But, now under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, it is more than Rs 1.35 lakh crore.” Chahar said that if any political party has done anything good for farmers in this country, it is the BJP. He said that the Kisan credit cards that are being issued to farmers by the BJP, provides financial assistance not only to farmers cultivating crops on farms, but also to those into fish farming and cattle owners. Chahar said that one of the most beneficial yojanas of the Modi government was to provide Rs 6,000 each to poor farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This is what is called working for the welfare of farmers, which is done under the leadership of Modi, he said. Everyone knows that the report submitted by the National Commission on Farmers, chaired by Prof MS Swaminathan, had remained neglected by previous governments for more than a decade, claimed Chahar. But he said that after Modi became PM, he took the report seriously bringing about a healthy change in the life of farmers.