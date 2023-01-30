Home States Karnataka

BJP improving lives of farmers, says Rajkumar Chahar 

Before 2014, the agriculture budget was Rs 49,000 crore. But, now under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, it is more than Rs 1.35 lakh crore.”

Published: 30th January 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer-Agriculture

Farmers in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The economic growth of this country majorly depends on farmers, and their initiative in carrying out organic farming will help India become healthy, said BJP Kisan Morcha national president Rajkumar Chahar, substantiating that farmers play an important role in the overall development of the country.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the two-day national executive meeting of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Belagavi on Sunday, Chahar said, “We are part of the Kisan Morcha and our responsibility is to take the initiative for the welfare of the farmer community. Before 2014, the agriculture budget was Rs 49,000 crore. But, now under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, it is more than Rs 1.35 
lakh crore.”

Chahar said that if any political party has done anything good for farmers in this country, it is the BJP. He said that the Kisan credit cards that are being issued to farmers by the BJP, provides financial assistance not only to farmers cultivating crops on farms, but also to those into fish farming and cattle owners.

Chahar said that one of the most beneficial yojanas of the Modi government was to provide Rs 6,000 each to poor farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This is what is called working for the welfare of farmers, which is done under the leadership of Modi, he said. 

Everyone knows that the report submitted by the National Commission on Farmers, chaired by Prof MS Swaminathan, had remained neglected by previous governments for more than a decade, claimed Chahar. But he said that after Modi became PM, he took the report seriously bringing about a healthy change in the life of farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkumar Chahar farmers BJP
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp