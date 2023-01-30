Home States Karnataka

Hinduism seeks peace: RSS leader

Bhat said though several invaders tried to destroy Hindu temples, Hinduism sustained all the onslaughts. There is a systematic attempt to paint Hinduism in poor light even now, he said.

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat . ( Photo | Twitter,@hknewsonline)

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat said that vested interests in society are trying to depict the Hindu religion as one which is not secular.

“Hinduism is the only religion that seeks peace in the world,” he said. He was speaking after inaugurating a religious meeting at Shivapady Sri Umamaheshwara Temple, Manipal, here on Sunday. 

Hinduism is not a Semitic religion, but a way of life. Hinduism shows one to lead a pious life. Though Mughal rulers, and followers of Christianity attacked this nation and tried to destroy the pride of this land, Hinduism remained intact,” he said. 

Bhat went on to add that India is the only nation where God is worshipped in female form. 
“Indians worship the power of the feminine. Attempts were made in the past to destroy all these great cultures. The belief systems of Hindus were wrongly depicted as superstitious beliefs in the past and some are continuing with that effort even now. This is an unfortunate trend,” he said. 

