Military canteen-like mart for state govt staffers soon

The mart will be similar to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), better known as the military canteen for soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families.

Published: 30th January 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 11:29 AM

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is pocket-friendly news for state government employees. They can soon buy essential commodities and groceries at discounts ranging from 10 per cent to 60 per cent at family marts to be set up exclusively for them by the Karnataka State Government Employees Association in all districts across the state.

The mart will be similar to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), better known as the military canteen for soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families. Quality products for daily use, including groceries, electronic goods and other items, will be available at heavily discounted rates at the mart.

At present, the state government has 5.2 lakh employees in 72 departments, including agriculture, home, urban development, health, tourism, education, food and civil supplies and more. Even former employees and their spouses can make use of the mart.

Association president CS Shadakshari said the first such mart will be inaugurated at Shivamogga. “We have organised a state-level government employees’ convention there on February 4 and the mart will be inaugurated on the occasion,” he said. Similar marts will be set up in all the districts across the state, he added. 

Marts on govt land, private agency to run them

The marts will be set up on government land and a private agency will run them, he said. The products will be affordable for the staff, he added. Since a large number of employees will come to buy items in bulk, it will also work out financially for the agency running them, he added.

Association sources said they are getting the land in every district to set up the marts. “In Bengaluru, however, we need four such marts. But the main issue is the availability of land. We will talk to the authorities concerned. The marts will be set up in each direction, making it convenient for staffers to buy from the nearest mart,” they added.

