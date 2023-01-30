Rath Yatra to ensure BJP’s win in state: Arun Singh 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Sunday expressed confidence that the party will retain power in Karnataka after winning 150 seats in the April-May Assembly polls, saying that a ‘Rath Yatra’ will also be launched to suffice for the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’.

“After the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra, there is a plan to launch a Rath Yatra for which a blueprint will be prepared as to how to go about it. Also, the preparations required to bring the BJP to power on its own are also underway,” he hinted, after taking part in the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Shivajinagar in Bengaluru.

According to sources, the ‘Rath Yatra’ will be taken out under the leadership of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to launch the same in Hassan on February 27. The plan is to attract more voters from the Old Mysuru region.

Singh claimed that the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ has been receiving an overwhelming response across the state and the people want the BJP to continue in power here. “The efforts to extend schemes of both the Centre and state among more people have been on.

We have reached every booth in this regard by hoisting our flag. In Gadag, almost all the booths have been reached. Amit Shah, JP Nadda and myself have been campaigning here and we will win 150 seats and come back to power in the state,” he asserted.

