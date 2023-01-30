Road rage : The hidden villain

Team TNIE By

Express News Service

If there is one thing that is consistently occurring on the roads of Karnataka without a single day’s break as much as across India and many parts of the world too, it is ‘road rage’. And it is not just common, it is so rampant that it happens probably at multiple locations in a single square kilometre every few hours, especially in high-density urban locations like Bengaluru.

Interestingly, most of the road rage incidents go unreported. They are mostly resolved between the disputing parties with or without police or public intervention or the parties just go their ways leaving it unresolved, and subsequently forgotten.

Road rage, according to experts, is a sudden expression of anger triggered in a motorist in reaction to the behaviour of other motorists or pedestrians on the road. But some shocking ones come into the limelight, with almost everyone equipped with a smartphone and present on social media platforms to “spread the news” with videos of shocking scenes of violent behaviour.

In one such incident, on January 17, 2023, 71-year-old Muthappa Shivayogi Thontapur, owner of a printing press in Hegganahalli, was dragged for almost a kilometre on West of Chord Road in Bengaluru, as he hung on to the pillion grab-handle of the two-wheeler as its 25-year-old rider, a medical representative, Sahil, tried to escape. He had banged into the former’s parked four-wheeler while looking at his mobile phone while riding.

Thontapur was fortunate to have escaped with minor bruises, unlike the victim in the 2023 New Year horror in Delhi’s Sultanpuri. In that case, a 20-year-old woman’s two-wheeler was rammed by a car in which five men were seated. She was stuck under the car’s chassis and dragged for a distance of 11 km, leading to her death.

In yet another incident in Bengaluru, on January 20, a 29-year-old businessman was carried over a distance of 4km on the bonnet of a car driven by a woman, her husband sitting next to her. The incident occurred on the busy Ullal Main Road, near Jnanabharathi campus, after the couple got into a heated argument with the businessman and his friends over a road rule violation at a traffic signal. No injuries in this case, but the scenes and audacious manner in which the incident took place were shocking.

Law enforcement officials say these incidents must serve as an eye-opener for other motorists who try to take the law into their hands over relatively trivial incidents occurring on the roads, over apparent violations or collisions which are mostly unintentional, but caused due to poor driving or riding skills of motorists.

Experts say motorists involved in road rage generally have anger issues and are unable to control their extreme emotions, leading to aggressive, and often violent, behaviour.

ROAD RAGE DISSECTED

Karnataka has 2.6 crore vehicles on the roads (as of March-end 2022) against a population of 6.1 crores. As of 2019 records, the state had about 1.68 crore motorists with driving licences. Poor screening of driving licence candidates, resulting in inadequately skilled people being granted driving licences, in turn leading to rampant violations on the road, collisions and accidents, is directly linked to road rage incidents.

Currently, anybody can get a driving licence through middlemen with an alleged nexus with RTO officials and driving schools. Over 30% of drivers of commercial and goods vehicles don’t have licences and lack basic knowledge of traffic rules and safety. Experts also point out an interesting facet about road rage -- that it is more pronounced in India as a vehicle is looked upon as a status symbol by the motorist. A small collision, or being overtaken by another vehicle is a humiliating experience for the Indian motorist especially if a “lesser” vehicle gets an “upper hand”.

Psychiatrists term road rage a “psychological disorder” wherein the affected motorist is already going through high levels of anxiety, stress, violence or hostility, and the prevailing chaotic driving environment only takes them over the edge.

Dr Ravindra Munoli, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, says road rage is exhibited across genders and age groups, irrespective of their seemingly calm nature off the roads. Road rage is linked to a primitive brain-hormone response lacking rationalisation as well as emotional intelligence. That pushes the affected individual to feel the need to dominate over others, leading to aggression or anger. While driving, this can take ugly forms. Unfortunately, while medical tests are mandated prior to driving licence tests (but most RTOs bypass these by providing certificates from local medics), there are no psychological fitness tests in place to sight such signs in candidates.

Also, neither the Motor Vehicles Act or related penal statutes make road rage per se a punishable offence. Any resulting violence and its outcome assault, molestation, death or injury, among others can be booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but not road rage itself. Which is why most road rage cases go unreported, only those ending in violence and resulting in death or injury do.

MA Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, says the two recent road rage incidents in the city’s West division, which happened over a span of four days, saw the accused in both cases landing in jail after being booked for attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC.

TYPES OF ROAD RAGE

IMPATIENCE: Driving can trigger impatience among motorists rushing to get to their destinations in time. This could involve reckless driving, with the motorist giving priority to reaching his destination over and above the safety of others.

PASSIVE AGGRESSION: Using the vehicle as a means to demonstrate dominance over others, with no regard to the safety of others. In this type of road rage, the driver speeds up to prevent being overtaken by others, or tends to restrict others from merging into their own lane.

COMPETITIVE: Mostly motorists with competitive behaviour demonstrate this type of road rage. They always want to be ahead of the rest at traffic signals. Mostly, two-wheeler riders resort to this type of road rage, while weaving through traffic even when it has stopped at signals.

VOCAL: This involves cursing other motorists or shouting at them over what they feel is a violation. Many resorting to this type of road rage end up in violent exchanges, if not prolonged argument and threats being exchanged.

VIOLENT: This is the worst type of road rage. It includes assault, and as in the recent case in Bengaluru and earlier in Delhi, using their vehicle as a weapon to cause harm or death.

CONTROL/ AVOID ROAD RAGE

Control your anger and stay in or on your vehicle

In case a motorist targets you, don’t react, but call ‘112’ to reach police and report the matter

If something is bothering you, don’t use driving to let off steam

Do not take driving errors or traffic violations of others personally

Understand that other motorists are as human as you are, and can commit errors

Don’t take law into your own hands to try and punish someone who has committed traffic violations. You can report it to police, though

‘NO EXCUSE FOR UNCIVILISED BEHAVIOUR’

Police are stringent in road rage cases, and all such cases are taken seriously. Most road rage incidents happen when the person at the wheel is late or not in a good frame of mind. On the spur of the moment, drivers lose control and tend to behave violently. Tell the other person to wait for the police to avoid road rage. Traffic police regularly conduct campaigns for professional drivers on soft skills on how to behave on the road, and anybody can make use of it. More than the physical eye, digital eyes (cameras) are watching motorists. MA Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru

‘GROWING INDIFFERENCE, IMPERSONAL NATURE, THE CAUSE OF ROAD RAGE’

A major reason for the rise in the number of road rage cases is due to people’s increased anger issues and low frustration tolerance. In today’s world, people have become so used to getting things fast that they have become less patient. An inter-generational shift has been noticed where people of the current generation are seen becoming more impersonal and indifferent, especially in an urban setup.

DR Shivaram Varambally, Department of Psychiatry, Nimhans

Inputs from: Praveen Kumar & Namrata Sindwani/Bengaluru; Prakash Samaga/Udupi; Prajna GR/Madikeri; Tushar A Majukar/Belagavi; Karthik KK/Mysuru; and BR Udaya Kumar/Hassan

If there is one thing that is consistently occurring on the roads of Karnataka without a single day’s break as much as across India and many parts of the world too, it is ‘road rage’. And it is not just common, it is so rampant that it happens probably at multiple locations in a single square kilometre every few hours, especially in high-density urban locations like Bengaluru. Interestingly, most of the road rage incidents go unreported. They are mostly resolved between the disputing parties with or without police or public intervention or the parties just go their ways leaving it unresolved, and subsequently forgotten. Road rage, according to experts, is a sudden expression of anger triggered in a motorist in reaction to the behaviour of other motorists or pedestrians on the road. But some shocking ones come into the limelight, with almost everyone equipped with a smartphone and present on social media platforms to “spread the news” with videos of shocking scenes of violent behaviour. In one such incident, on January 17, 2023, 71-year-old Muthappa Shivayogi Thontapur, owner of a printing press in Hegganahalli, was dragged for almost a kilometre on West of Chord Road in Bengaluru, as he hung on to the pillion grab-handle of the two-wheeler as its 25-year-old rider, a medical representative, Sahil, tried to escape. He had banged into the former’s parked four-wheeler while looking at his mobile phone while riding. Thontapur was fortunate to have escaped with minor bruises, unlike the victim in the 2023 New Year horror in Delhi’s Sultanpuri. In that case, a 20-year-old woman’s two-wheeler was rammed by a car in which five men were seated. She was stuck under the car’s chassis and dragged for a distance of 11 km, leading to her death. In yet another incident in Bengaluru, on January 20, a 29-year-old businessman was carried over a distance of 4km on the bonnet of a car driven by a woman, her husband sitting next to her. The incident occurred on the busy Ullal Main Road, near Jnanabharathi campus, after the couple got into a heated argument with the businessman and his friends over a road rule violation at a traffic signal. No injuries in this case, but the scenes and audacious manner in which the incident took place were shocking. Law enforcement officials say these incidents must serve as an eye-opener for other motorists who try to take the law into their hands over relatively trivial incidents occurring on the roads, over apparent violations or collisions which are mostly unintentional, but caused due to poor driving or riding skills of motorists. Experts say motorists involved in road rage generally have anger issues and are unable to control their extreme emotions, leading to aggressive, and often violent, behaviour. ROAD RAGE DISSECTED Karnataka has 2.6 crore vehicles on the roads (as of March-end 2022) against a population of 6.1 crores. As of 2019 records, the state had about 1.68 crore motorists with driving licences. Poor screening of driving licence candidates, resulting in inadequately skilled people being granted driving licences, in turn leading to rampant violations on the road, collisions and accidents, is directly linked to road rage incidents. Currently, anybody can get a driving licence through middlemen with an alleged nexus with RTO officials and driving schools. Over 30% of drivers of commercial and goods vehicles don’t have licences and lack basic knowledge of traffic rules and safety. Experts also point out an interesting facet about road rage -- that it is more pronounced in India as a vehicle is looked upon as a status symbol by the motorist. A small collision, or being overtaken by another vehicle is a humiliating experience for the Indian motorist especially if a “lesser” vehicle gets an “upper hand”. Psychiatrists term road rage a “psychological disorder” wherein the affected motorist is already going through high levels of anxiety, stress, violence or hostility, and the prevailing chaotic driving environment only takes them over the edge. Dr Ravindra Munoli, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, says road rage is exhibited across genders and age groups, irrespective of their seemingly calm nature off the roads. Road rage is linked to a primitive brain-hormone response lacking rationalisation as well as emotional intelligence. That pushes the affected individual to feel the need to dominate over others, leading to aggression or anger. While driving, this can take ugly forms. Unfortunately, while medical tests are mandated prior to driving licence tests (but most RTOs bypass these by providing certificates from local medics), there are no psychological fitness tests in place to sight such signs in candidates. Also, neither the Motor Vehicles Act or related penal statutes make road rage per se a punishable offence. Any resulting violence and its outcome assault, molestation, death or injury, among others can be booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but not road rage itself. Which is why most road rage cases go unreported, only those ending in violence and resulting in death or injury do. MA Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, says the two recent road rage incidents in the city’s West division, which happened over a span of four days, saw the accused in both cases landing in jail after being booked for attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC. TYPES OF ROAD RAGE IMPATIENCE: Driving can trigger impatience among motorists rushing to get to their destinations in time. This could involve reckless driving, with the motorist giving priority to reaching his destination over and above the safety of others. PASSIVE AGGRESSION: Using the vehicle as a means to demonstrate dominance over others, with no regard to the safety of others. In this type of road rage, the driver speeds up to prevent being overtaken by others, or tends to restrict others from merging into their own lane. COMPETITIVE: Mostly motorists with competitive behaviour demonstrate this type of road rage. They always want to be ahead of the rest at traffic signals. Mostly, two-wheeler riders resort to this type of road rage, while weaving through traffic even when it has stopped at signals. VOCAL: This involves cursing other motorists or shouting at them over what they feel is a violation. Many resorting to this type of road rage end up in violent exchanges, if not prolonged argument and threats being exchanged. VIOLENT: This is the worst type of road rage. It includes assault, and as in the recent case in Bengaluru and earlier in Delhi, using their vehicle as a weapon to cause harm or death. CONTROL/ AVOID ROAD RAGE Control your anger and stay in or on your vehicle In case a motorist targets you, don’t react, but call ‘112’ to reach police and report the matter If something is bothering you, don’t use driving to let off steam Do not take driving errors or traffic violations of others personally Understand that other motorists are as human as you are, and can commit errors Don’t take law into your own hands to try and punish someone who has committed traffic violations. You can report it to police, though ‘NO EXCUSE FOR UNCIVILISED BEHAVIOUR’ Police are stringent in road rage cases, and all such cases are taken seriously. Most road rage incidents happen when the person at the wheel is late or not in a good frame of mind. On the spur of the moment, drivers lose control and tend to behave violently. Tell the other person to wait for the police to avoid road rage. Traffic police regularly conduct campaigns for professional drivers on soft skills on how to behave on the road, and anybody can make use of it. More than the physical eye, digital eyes (cameras) are watching motorists. MA Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru ‘GROWING INDIFFERENCE, IMPERSONAL NATURE, THE CAUSE OF ROAD RAGE’ A major reason for the rise in the number of road rage cases is due to people’s increased anger issues and low frustration tolerance. In today’s world, people have become so used to getting things fast that they have become less patient. An inter-generational shift has been noticed where people of the current generation are seen becoming more impersonal and indifferent, especially in an urban setup. DR Shivaram Varambally, Department of Psychiatry, Nimhans Inputs from: Praveen Kumar & Namrata Sindwani/Bengaluru; Prakash Samaga/Udupi; Prajna GR/Madikeri; Tushar A Majukar/Belagavi; Karthik KK/Mysuru; and BR Udaya Kumar/Hassan