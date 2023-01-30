Home States Karnataka

Shah’s visit electrified state: Karnataka CM Bommai 

“The feelings of the people were reflected in all the meetings. Congress leaders are posing as if they have already come to power.

Published: 30th January 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has electrified Karnataka and there has been a pro-BJP wave across the state, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said the BJP has been quite strong in Kittur Karnataka and Home Minister Shah has instilled more strength and enthusiasm among workers. 

“The feelings of the people were reflected in all the meetings. Congress leaders are posing as if they have already come to power. Let anybody say anything, but the truth is different. And it has been expressed during the visit of BJP leaders. Not only the big turnout, but the spirit and enthusiasm in them clearly indicate that the saffron party will come back to power, as it is strong from the booth level and that is its base and strength,” he said.

On the Congress leaders’ verbal attacks against him, Bommai said he has never made allegations against anybody in the last one-and-half years but has responded politely. “The political culture of Karnataka is not individual-based or vengeance-based, but only issue-based and development-oriented. We are going before the people with the achievements of the state and Union governments and that is also seen in our campaign,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Amit Shah
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp