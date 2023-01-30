Shah’s visit electrified state: Karnataka CM Bommai 

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has electrified Karnataka and there has been a pro-BJP wave across the state, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said the BJP has been quite strong in Kittur Karnataka and Home Minister Shah has instilled more strength and enthusiasm among workers.

“The feelings of the people were reflected in all the meetings. Congress leaders are posing as if they have already come to power. Let anybody say anything, but the truth is different. And it has been expressed during the visit of BJP leaders. Not only the big turnout, but the spirit and enthusiasm in them clearly indicate that the saffron party will come back to power, as it is strong from the booth level and that is its base and strength,” he said.

On the Congress leaders’ verbal attacks against him, Bommai said he has never made allegations against anybody in the last one-and-half years but has responded politely. “The political culture of Karnataka is not individual-based or vengeance-based, but only issue-based and development-oriented. We are going before the people with the achievements of the state and Union governments and that is also seen in our campaign,” he said.

