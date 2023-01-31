2 nabbed for hurling water bottles at singer Kailash Kher at Hampi Utsav

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The three-day Hampi Utsav concluded on Sunday evening with an untoward incident after two locals hurled water bottles at famous singer Kailash Kher who was performing on the stage. The incident happened when the singer was singing a Hindi number during the last event of Hampi Utsav cultural programmes.

The Hampi police have arrested the duo. While one bottle landed very close to the singer, another one fell on the stage. The people caught them and handed them over to the police.

The police said accused Saddam Ibrahim (22) and Krishnappa Venkatappa (21), both residents of Hampi, have confessed that they threw the bottles at the singer as he was not singing any Kannada numbers. Kher was invited by the organising committee of Hampi Utsav for a Bollywood night cultural event at the Utsav. The police have clamped cases against the accused under IPC Section 355 and 505.

“In fact, Kher has sung many Kannada songs. He started with his famous Hindi songs. The singer continued the show even as some locals threw bottles on him,” said an event organising member. “Due to poor response in the first two days, the committee decided to remove the VVIP and VIP sections and allowed the crowd to sit close to the stage. As it was the concluding day, people were restless and the incident happened,” the member added.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

A few months ago, a person hurled a slipper at Kannada actor Darshan when the latter was in Hosapete for the promotion of his film Kranti. Police had arrested three persons for the act. Two weeks ago, during the Ballari Utsav, a group of people damaged the car window glass in which noted playback singer Satyavati Rathod, popularly known as Mangali, was travelling.

