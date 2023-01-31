Campaign for Siddaramaiah: Mixed response to Yathindra’s visit in Kolar

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: The first visit of Varuna MLA Dr Yathindra, son of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, to Kolar constituency to campaign for his father received a mixed response from Congress workers. While veteran Congress leader and local strongman K.H. Muniyappa and his followers were a no-show, supporters of another Congress leader Ramesh Kumar attended an event in which Dr Yathindra took part. The event was organised by MLCs Anil Kumar, Nazeer Ahmed and other leaders.

In fact, supporters of Kumar gave a rousing welcome to Yathindra. After offering prayers at the famous Kolaramma Temple, Dr Yathindra visited the house in Basavanatha village where Siddaramaiah had stayed during his visit to Kolar. Yathindra addressed gatherings in Basavanatha, Kodirama Sandra and Kallipura, besides taking part in an event organised for people from minority communities.

Speaking to the media, Yathindra said, though his father has declared that he will contest from Kolar seat in the upcoming Assembly polls, the final decision will be taken by the party high command.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a follower of Muniyappa said there was poor response to Yathindra’s programmes in Kolar and that no instructions were given by senior leaders to party workers to attend the programmes.

It may be mentioned here that differences between the factions of two local Congress heavyweights Ramesh Kumar and Muniyappa are an open secret which could dent the prospects of Siddaramaiah if he contests from Kolar.

