Home States Karnataka

Campaign for Siddaramaiah: Mixed response to Yathindra’s visit in Kolar

Speaking to the media, Yathindra said, though his father has declared that he will contest from Kolar seat in the upcoming Assembly polls, the final decision will be taken by the party high command.

Published: 31st January 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Varuna MLA Dr Yathindra

Varuna MLA Dr Yathindra

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: The first visit of Varuna MLA Dr Yathindra, son of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, to Kolar constituency to campaign for his father received a mixed response from Congress workers. While veteran Congress leader and local strongman K.H. Muniyappa and his followers were a no-show, supporters of another Congress leader Ramesh Kumar attended an event in which Dr Yathindra took part. The event was organised by MLCs Anil Kumar, Nazeer Ahmed and other leaders.

In fact, supporters of Kumar gave a rousing welcome to Yathindra. After offering prayers at the famous Kolaramma Temple, Dr Yathindra visited the house in Basavanatha village where Siddaramaiah had stayed during his visit to Kolar. Yathindra addressed gatherings in Basavanatha, Kodirama Sandra and Kallipura, besides taking part in an event organised for people from minority communities.

Speaking to the media, Yathindra said, though his father has declared that he will contest from Kolar seat in the upcoming Assembly polls, the final decision will be taken by the party high command.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a follower of Muniyappa said there was poor response to Yathindra’s programmes in Kolar and that no instructions were given by senior leaders to party workers to attend the programmes.

It may be mentioned here that differences between the factions of two local Congress heavyweights Ramesh Kumar and Muniyappa are an open secret which could dent the prospects of Siddaramaiah if he contests from Kolar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka elections
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp