Former Karnataka Congress MLA Vasu’s son joins BJP

BENGALURU: Former Chamaraja MLA Vasu’s son Kaveesh Gowda from Mysuru and former minister Krishna Reddy’s daughter Vani from Chintamani joined the BJP in the presence of party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Kateel mocked at the Congress for its Praja Dhwani Yatra and the JDS for its Pancharatna Yatra. Kateel expressed confidence of the BJP winning more than 150 seats. On Kaveesh Gowda joining the BJP, Kateel mocked that the change is not only restricted to Vasu’s house as CLP leader Sidramanna’s son and family members of KPCC president DK Shivakumar are also likely to join BJP in the future. Scores of Congress workers from Mysuru, Chintamani, Chikkaballapura, Devanahalli and Bagepalli Assembly constituencies joined the BJP.