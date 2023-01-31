KPCC president DK Shivakumar's brother-in-law now in AAP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s brother-in-law and Congress leader CP Sharath Chandra on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bengaluru. Alleging that there was no internal democracy in the Congress, Chandra said that he joined the AAP as it suits his ideology and vision for development.

“In the Congress, views of party workers are not taken into consideration while taking important decisions like selecting candidates or appointing office-bearers... it follows the high command culture,” he added.

Chandra joined the AAP in the presence of state leaders Bhaskar Rao and Mukhyamantri Chandru.

Bhaskar Rao said Chandra, a farmer-industrialist is a law graduate, and had campaigned for the Congress in the 2013, 2014 and 2019 elections.

Chandra clarified that he has maintained a distance from the Shivakumar family, except for meeting them on social occasions.

