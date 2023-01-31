Home States Karnataka

PM to inaugurate chopper unit in Karnataka's Tumakuru district

Modi will also kick off India Energy Week in Bengaluru during his visit to poll-bound Karnataka on February 6

Published: 31st January 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi on Monday virtually unveiled the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (Photo | PTI)

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on February 6 to participate in programmes in Bengaluru and Tumakuru, including the India Energy Week. Modi will dedicate to the nation a new helicopter manufacturing facility of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at Bidirehalla Kaval in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, about 120 km from Bengaluru. The PM will inaugurate India Energy Week at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru at 11.30am.

He will later fly to Bidarehalla Kaval where he will inaugurate HAL’s indigenous helicopter factory at 3.30 pm and address a public gathering. On the occasion, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Modi had laid the foundation for the chopper facility in 2016. The new greenfield manufacturing facility is ready to begin Phase I operations, with the completion of manufacturing, structural assembly, final assembly-line facilities, helipad, flight hangar, ATC, equipping hangar, administration building, according to official sources. Spread across 615 acres, the facility will manufacture Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) as well as Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) and may be used for MRO ( Maintenance Repair & Overhaul) of LCH, LUH, Civil ALH, and IMRH in the future. Initially, the factory will produce 30-40 helicopters each year and it can be enhanced to 60-70  helicopters in a phased manner.

This factory is estimated to provide employment to 5,000 persons directly or indirectly and support development of the aerospace industry ecosystem in the region. This will be Modi’s third visit to Karnataka, which goes to polls in April/May, since the beginning of 2023. He had come to Hubballi-Dharwad to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on January 12. Modi also visited Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts on January 19.

Modi in Bengaluru on Feb 13
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Aero India-2023 in Bengaluru on February 13. He is also likely to inaugurate the Shivamogga airport, sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp