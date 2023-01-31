Yatris cross finish line, play with snow to celebrate

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded on Monday, celebrations broke out among the yatris in snow-clad Kashmir. Among them were six yatris from Karnataka, who had marched right up to Kashmir.

Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas spoke to TNIE about his memories of the Yatra. “I remember a young girl, Triveni, came up and asked Rahul Gandhi about the book ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ and said she wanted to read it... Rahul had it delivered to her.’’ Asked about any uncomfortable experiences, he said, “We suddenly realised it was -2 degrees Celsius, and it was quite uneasy and scary for someone from Bengaluru. But we continued to walk.’’

“One man was injured in the crowd management and pushing in Maharashtra, and I had rushed him to hospital for first-aid. He came back and joined the yatra..” “Many students and youngsters came up and complained about their issues, they said they had no laptops, so they couldn’t attend school. Rahul did whatever he could to help everyone out,’’ Srinivas said. “I remember one small child rushed up to Rahul to say that her dad was in hospital and they needed help. Rahul issued instructions to help.’’

Most of the walkers said they changed three pairs of shoes because the soles had worn out, walking about 30km a day. Srinivas said their happiest moment was when they walked up to the balloon signage as they concluded the march, because not everyone was sure they would finish the arduous 3750-km march.

There were also sad moments, like when MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapsed and died, and when some workers suffered burns due to an electricity issue.

The Karnataka Yatris slept in containers and were up by 4am for their ablutions, and started walking at 6am. For the first time after many months, they will be able to sleep without having to jump up at 4am. No one complained, and said it was invigorating,” they said. MLC BK Hariprasad, who is in Srinagar, said of the yatris, “They have walked at a great personal sacrifice, they are the real heros, I salute their indomitable spirit.’’

