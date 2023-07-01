Home States Karnataka

7 killed after truck hits two autos in Hosapete, CM Siddaramaiah announces compensation

B Nagendra, Ballari District Minister, said that CM Siddaramaiah telephoned soon after the accident and directed to take necessary action.

Published: 01st July 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

accident_ Delhi

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: In a horrific incident, seven people died and four others were critically injured after a mining truck hit goods and passenger autorickshaws at Vaddarahalli railway bridge in Hosapete taluk on Friday.  Thirteen people, who are injured, have been admitted to Hosapete taluk and Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) hospitals. A residents group from Ballari’s Cowl Bazar had come to see the Tungabhadra dam for the first time. After celebrating Eid-ul-Adha at their home, they came for the trip. But unfortunately, seven people lost their lives in the accident and four are critical. 

The mangled remains of the auto involved
in the Hosapete accident

An eyewitness said that the truck driver’s rash driving was the main cause for the accident. 
A case has been registered at Hosapete rural police station which is investigating the case. 
The deceased have been identified as Yasmin Ebrahim (45), Salema Nabi Russel (40), Umesh Marenna (27), Zahir Ebrahim (16), Sabhabi Pasha (55), Kusar Salem (35) and Ebrahim Munaf Sab (33).

B Nagendra, Ballari District Minister, said that CM Siddaramaiah telephoned soon after the accident and directed to take necessary action. “I was shocked hearing the news of an accident in Vijayanagara district. The victims belong to Ballari city and it’s an unfortunate incident. The Chief Minister immediately called me and instructed me to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to deceased families. Injured persons’ medical expenses will be paid by the government,” the minister said.

Shrihari Babu B L, Superintendent of Police (SP), Vijayanagara district, said that two autorickshaws were involved in the accident and seven people of the same autorickshaw died on the spot. 

“Thirteen more people, who are injured, are admitted to VIMS and Hosapete taluk hospitals. A few of the bodies were in bad condition and it had become difficult to identify them. Among the victims,  there was a small child, two male passengers and four women,” the officer said.

7 FROM K’BURAGI DEAD, 10 INJURED IN MAHA ACCIDENT

Kalaburagi: 7 people of Aanur village of Aland taluk were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when their Multi-Utility Vehicle collided with a cement tanker near Shirwal Wadi of Akkalkot taluk on Friday. Sources said of the 7 persons who were killed, six were women and a child. The deceased have been identified as Sangeeta Gadan Mane (35), Lalita Mahadev Bugge (50), Chaya Hanuman (46) Rohini Gopal Pujari (40), Sundarabai Rajput (55) and Sainath Govind (10).

The other deceased is yet to be identified.  Sources said members of 2 families of Aanur village went on a pilgrimage on Friday morning. After visiting the Ghattaragi Bhagamma Devi temple of Afzalpur taluk, they took ‘darshan’ and blessings from the Swami Samartha temple situated at Akkalkot of Maharashtra and were returning to Aanur in their cruiser vehicle when the accident happened. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hosapete Siddaramaiah
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp