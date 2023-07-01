7 killed after truck hits two autos in Hosapete, CM Siddaramaiah announces compensation

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: In a horrific incident, seven people died and four others were critically injured after a mining truck hit goods and passenger autorickshaws at Vaddarahalli railway bridge in Hosapete taluk on Friday. Thirteen people, who are injured, have been admitted to Hosapete taluk and Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) hospitals. A residents group from Ballari’s Cowl Bazar had come to see the Tungabhadra dam for the first time. After celebrating Eid-ul-Adha at their home, they came for the trip. But unfortunately, seven people lost their lives in the accident and four are critical.

The mangled remains of the auto involved

in the Hosapete accident

An eyewitness said that the truck driver’s rash driving was the main cause for the accident.

A case has been registered at Hosapete rural police station which is investigating the case.

The deceased have been identified as Yasmin Ebrahim (45), Salema Nabi Russel (40), Umesh Marenna (27), Zahir Ebrahim (16), Sabhabi Pasha (55), Kusar Salem (35) and Ebrahim Munaf Sab (33).

B Nagendra, Ballari District Minister, said that CM Siddaramaiah telephoned soon after the accident and directed to take necessary action. “I was shocked hearing the news of an accident in Vijayanagara district. The victims belong to Ballari city and it’s an unfortunate incident. The Chief Minister immediately called me and instructed me to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to deceased families. Injured persons’ medical expenses will be paid by the government,” the minister said.

Shrihari Babu B L, Superintendent of Police (SP), Vijayanagara district, said that two autorickshaws were involved in the accident and seven people of the same autorickshaw died on the spot.

“Thirteen more people, who are injured, are admitted to VIMS and Hosapete taluk hospitals. A few of the bodies were in bad condition and it had become difficult to identify them. Among the victims, there was a small child, two male passengers and four women,” the officer said.

7 FROM K’BURAGI DEAD, 10 INJURED IN MAHA ACCIDENT

Kalaburagi: 7 people of Aanur village of Aland taluk were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when their Multi-Utility Vehicle collided with a cement tanker near Shirwal Wadi of Akkalkot taluk on Friday. Sources said of the 7 persons who were killed, six were women and a child. The deceased have been identified as Sangeeta Gadan Mane (35), Lalita Mahadev Bugge (50), Chaya Hanuman (46) Rohini Gopal Pujari (40), Sundarabai Rajput (55) and Sainath Govind (10).

The other deceased is yet to be identified. Sources said members of 2 families of Aanur village went on a pilgrimage on Friday morning. After visiting the Ghattaragi Bhagamma Devi temple of Afzalpur taluk, they took ‘darshan’ and blessings from the Swami Samartha temple situated at Akkalkot of Maharashtra and were returning to Aanur in their cruiser vehicle when the accident happened.

