Constitutional rights of all communities will be protected: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that the Constitutional rights of all communities in the state will be protected and its members will be given necessary protection. Members of the Christian and Muslim communities met Siddaramaiah separately on Friday. A delegation of pastors and leaders of various Christian organisations met Siddaramaiah on behalf of the Indian Christian Forum.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah receives a

memorandum from members of Chintakara

Chavadi in Bengaluru on Friday | KPN

Calling the Anti-Conversion law unconstitutional, the CM told the delegation that it has been decided to withdraw the amendment brought to the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act. He also said that false cases registered against the pastors under Anti-Conversion law will be reviewed.

He also promised that more grants will be provided to the community in the next year’s budget. Meanwhile, the CM met members from the Chintakara Chavadi, a group of Muslim thinkers and writers.

He told them that the Congress guarantees are already being implemented and more grants will be allotted to the Minorities from next year.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that the Constitutional rights of all communities in the state will be protected and its members will be given necessary protection. Members of the Christian and Muslim communities met Siddaramaiah separately on Friday. A delegation of pastors and leaders of various Christian organisations met Siddaramaiah on behalf of the Indian Christian Forum. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah receives a memorandum from members of Chintakara Chavadi in Bengaluru on Friday | KPNCalling the Anti-Conversion law unconstitutional, the CM told the delegation that it has been decided to withdraw the amendment brought to the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act. He also said that false cases registered against the pastors under Anti-Conversion law will be reviewed. He also promised that more grants will be provided to the community in the next year’s budget. Meanwhile, the CM met members from the Chintakara Chavadi, a group of Muslim thinkers and writers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He told them that the Congress guarantees are already being implemented and more grants will be allotted to the Minorities from next year.