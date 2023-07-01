Don’t embarrass party with your statements, BJP warns its netas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The top brass from the state BJP on Friday warned its leaders against causing embarrassment to the party by speaking against it and its leaders and directed them to refrain from issuing such statements.

Many BJP leaders are speaking against their seniors, blaming them for the party’s debacle in the May 10 Assembly polls. To control the damage, senior leaders BS Yediyurappa, Pralhad Joshi, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Basavaraj Bommai, CT Ravi, N Ravi Kumar and others called leaders to the party office to seek an explanation from them.

After the meetings, Yediyurappa told the media, “We have asked all leaders not to issue statements that cause embarrassment to the party, failing which action will be taken against them.”

BJP State General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said 11 leaders issuing such statements were called for meetings with senior leaders. Six of them had turned up for the meetings and they have also spoken to the remaining leaders. Senior leaders will again hold meetings with them.

The party had earlier issued a notice to former MLA MP Renukacharya, who did not attend Friday’s meeting. Former ministers Murugesh Nirani and Prabhu Chauhan too did not attend.

BJP leaders Basangounda Patil Yatnal, Pratap Simha, Charantimath, Dasarahalli Muniraju, Ramesh Gowda, and AS Nadahalli, who attended the meetings, explained that they had not issued statements with an intention to cause embarrassment to the party, Ravi Kumar said.

Party’s disciplinary committee chairman Lingaraju Patil said all leaders agreed that they will not issue such statements in the future. Patil said notice was issued to one leader. Protest against govt Yediyurappa said they have decided to protest within and outside the state legislature against the government’s failure to implement its five guarantees. On July 4, hundreds of party workers and leaders will protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Vidhana Soudha premises, while legislators will take up the issue inside the Assembly and Council, Yediyurappa added.

The Budget session will start on July 3. The former CM said that the state government must give 10 kg of rice as promised before the polls and also start giving financial assistance to unemployed graduates and diploma holders without any delay.

EXPLAIN YOUR AGENDA: JOSHI TO OPPN PARTIES

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said leaders from the Opposition parties had met in Patna with the only agenda to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are holding their next meeting in Bengaluru. The Opposition leaders must explain what their constructive agenda is, he said.

