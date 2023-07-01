DyCM DK Shivakumar for negotiation with Tamil Nadu to settle water disputes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday urged Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat not to constitute tribunal to resolve water disputes between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu without exploring the possibility of resolving them through negotiations.

Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, met Shekhawat late on Thursday and presented a memorandum in this regard.

“Following a complaint dated 30. 11.2019 filed by Tamil Nadu raising water dispute against Karnataka in South Pennar Basin, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, unjustifiably and without fully exploring the possibility of settlement of water dispute by negotiation, recommended for the constitution of a tribunal under 4(1) of the Inter State River Water Disputes Act, 1956. In this regard, the ministry made a statement before the Supreme Court and based on the statement, the court directed the formation of the tribunal before 05.07.2023,” Shivakumar said.

The legal mandate under the Act is to first find solutions through negotiations and only on being satisfied that negotiations have failed, the Union Government would be justified in constituting a tribunal, the DyCM elaborated.

“The new government in Karnataka had no opportunity of negotiating with Tamil Nadu in finding a solution by negotiation. Hence, I appeal to you not to act on the recommendations of the ministry and constitute a tribunal. Any hurried constitution of a tribunal is not in the interest of Karnataka,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, he alleged that Tamil Nadu has taken up several illegal projects unilaterally by utilising the surplus waters of Cauvery generated in the territory of Karnataka, including Kundah PSP, Stahalla PSP, Hogenakkal Stage-II, Cauvery (Kattala) Vaga Gundar Link among others.

He urged the minister to direct the officials of the Ministry of Water Resources and Central Water Commission (CWC) to take up the appraisal of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and accord necessary clearances to the Mekedatu drinking water project as it is well within the provisions of Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) award as modified by the Supreme Court and does not cause any “injury to Tamil Nadu”.

Shivakumar also urged the Centre to declare the Upper Bhadra project as a National Project. He sought gazette notification of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal award which gave Karnataka 173 tmcft of water.

On the Kalasa-Banduri project, Shivakumar urged the minister that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change should give its clearance as the DPR has been accepted by the CWC.

DID SHIVAKUMAR, SONIA DISCUSS TS POLLS?

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called on former AICC president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday, giving rise to speculation that the duo deliberated on the Assembly polls in Telangana in December 2023. On his role in Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila Reddy, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh CM late YS Rajashekara Reddy, joining Congress, Shivakumar sidestepped the query. “I will not talk about it. I have high regards for their family. She and I did politics alongside and have a mutual respect for each other,” he said, adding that he won’t enter national politics as he does not know Hindi. Political pundits said the party high command wants to use the experience of Shivakumar in Telangana as he was instrumental in Congress’ thumping victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls as KPCC president.

