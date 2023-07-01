Home States Karnataka

General transfers nowhere in sight, Congress govt keeps pushing deadlines in Karnataka

There are around seven lakh government employees, a bulk of whom are Group C and D staff.

Published: 01st July 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Congress government, when it came to power, had set itself a 15-day deadline to complete general transfers and the first 15 days expired on June 15. Thereafter, it was extended by another 15 days and that too expired on Friday. The new date has been set for July 3.

But the big question is how will the government find time to effect transfers as the Assembly session too is beginning that day. Sources said transfer orders may not be issued till July 15 as the process is still incomplete.

A few days ago, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy fired the first salvo, alleging irregularities in the process. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and other senior Congress leaders, however, said there are no discrepancies.

BJP General Secretary and MLC Ravikumar alleged, “The reason it is not being finalised is because of bribes. The corridors of power are abuzz with this talk.’’

Former Lokayukta, Justice Santosh Hegde, said, “This government said it will bring good officers and do away or rethink programmes launched by BJP. The government is not capable of fulfilling its promises, including that of bringing good officers.”

Without transfers, the work has become hectic in government offices. Some employees had to work even on Bakrid on Thursday, which was a government holiday, an informed source said.

It is no secret that MLAs and ministers have made recommendations for transfers in their constituencies and the government has to honour them. Also, Congress leaders have received scores of requests, the sources said.

Forest Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Eshwar Khandre told TNIE, “In my department, we will complete transfers by July 3. On the delays, let me explain that the previous BJP government had made a mess by placing ineligible officials in key positions. It takes a lot of time to set all that right. Opposition parties are alleging that corruption is involved, but they have not substantiated it.”

