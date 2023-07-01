Home States Karnataka

Karnataka State Open University to confer honorary doctorate on President

The President’s office has already been conveyed about the doctorate.

Karnataka State Open University

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will confer an honorary doctorate on President Droupadi Murmu during its 18th annual convocation on July 2.

KSOU VC Prof Sharanappa V Halse

KSOU VC Sharanappa V Halse said the decision was taken after the board of management received applications recommending the names of six persons, including Murmu’s for D.Litt, which were forwarded to the scrutiny committee.

“The committee members, including VCs from Hampi Kannada University, Gulbarga University and from the Central University selected three names including Droupadi Murmu and sent it to the Governor for approval,” he said.

“Because the President herself was a teacher, and was a governor from the tribal community, conferring her an honorary doctorate will be respect for the university,” he said. The President’s office has already been conveyed about the doctorate. However, the President is yet to confirm her visit.  

Since she will be in Bengaluru, we will visit Raj Bhavan and confer the doctorate, he said.

TAGS
Karnataka State Open University Droupadi Murmu
