Pressure on Siddaramaiah within Congress to deliver fast on 5 guarantees

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, busy preparing the budget, is not only under pressure from opposition parties that are keen to play up the delays and lapses in implementing the five guarantees, but also from leaders within Congress, who are asking him to deliver on the promises fast if the party wants to register victories in panchayat, BBMP and Lok Sabha polls.

Since coming to power, the guarantees are being tweaked, like in the case of Anna Bhagya, where the government has said it will give cash instead of 5 kg of rice for each beneficiary as sourcing required rice has become difficult.

With Gruha Jyothi, while the promise was to give 200 units of free power for all consumers, the government has now said a 12-month average of power consumption will be taken to extend the benefit.

Though the cabinet has opened up the registration for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to extend Rs 2,000 per month to woman heads of the family, there is now a precondition that income tax payees and those with GST numbers would not be beneficiaries.

These conditions have also led to delays in implementing the guarantees, while giving enough ammo to BJP, which is hitting the streets from June 4, raising these issues.

Senior MLAs, requesting anonymity, said JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy and the BJP leadership are creating a false narrative against Congress.

Party leaders and newly elected MLAs from Congress feel that preconditions for guarantees have led to confusion among people, making it difficult to keep up the winning momentum till panchayat, BBMP, and Lok Sabha elections, sources said. Nearly 80 per cent of the electorate come under panchayats and they will vote decisively if the guarantees are not implemented early, they feel.

As the Lok Sabha polls too are approaching fast, the party cannot afford to be complacent, the sources said. The implementation of the guarantees will determine the outcome in the Lok Sabha polls and the party’s revival at the national level. The pressure is all the more as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar to win at least 20 seats.

Taking a leaf out of Karnataka Congress’ book, party units in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have been offering similar schemes ahead of Assembly polls in their states. But they should not go overboard, as the Karnataka government is facing difficulties in implementing the guarantees, senior leaders said.

A senior minister, pleading anonymity, said, “We have to deliver soon if the party wants to put up a good show in other states.”

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, busy preparing the budget, is not only under pressure from opposition parties that are keen to play up the delays and lapses in implementing the five guarantees, but also from leaders within Congress, who are asking him to deliver on the promises fast if the party wants to register victories in panchayat, BBMP and Lok Sabha polls. Since coming to power, the guarantees are being tweaked, like in the case of Anna Bhagya, where the government has said it will give cash instead of 5 kg of rice for each beneficiary as sourcing required rice has become difficult. With Gruha Jyothi, while the promise was to give 200 units of free power for all consumers, the government has now said a 12-month average of power consumption will be taken to extend the benefit. Though the cabinet has opened up the registration for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to extend Rs 2,000 per month to woman heads of the family, there is now a precondition that income tax payees and those with GST numbers would not be beneficiaries.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); These conditions have also led to delays in implementing the guarantees, while giving enough ammo to BJP, which is hitting the streets from June 4, raising these issues. Senior MLAs, requesting anonymity, said JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy and the BJP leadership are creating a false narrative against Congress. Party leaders and newly elected MLAs from Congress feel that preconditions for guarantees have led to confusion among people, making it difficult to keep up the winning momentum till panchayat, BBMP, and Lok Sabha elections, sources said. Nearly 80 per cent of the electorate come under panchayats and they will vote decisively if the guarantees are not implemented early, they feel. As the Lok Sabha polls too are approaching fast, the party cannot afford to be complacent, the sources said. The implementation of the guarantees will determine the outcome in the Lok Sabha polls and the party’s revival at the national level. The pressure is all the more as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar to win at least 20 seats. Taking a leaf out of Karnataka Congress’ book, party units in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have been offering similar schemes ahead of Assembly polls in their states. But they should not go overboard, as the Karnataka government is facing difficulties in implementing the guarantees, senior leaders said. A senior minister, pleading anonymity, said, “We have to deliver soon if the party wants to put up a good show in other states.”