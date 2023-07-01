Three rain-related deaths in Udupi; yellow alert announced

By Express News Service

UDUPI: After the death of Sathish of Bijoor, a 33-year-old hotel employee from Kundapura, after falling into a stream off a bridge near Matadabettu on Wednesday, a total of 3 rain-related deaths have been reported in Udupi district. On May 11 this year, two persons Pushpa Kulal (45) of Padur and Krishna (48) of Kalatthoor died when a tree fell on the autorickshaw they were travelling near Mallar, Kaup taluk.

Paddy saplings being transplanted at a field in Udupi

In another incident, two people died in Udupi this week. 67-year-old Sanjeeva Mogaveera, a resident of Barkur died after falling into an open drain on the highway in Thekkatte on Thursday. Bharathi Poojary (49) died on Wednesday after slipping into a stream in Mudradi, Hebri taluk.

These cases of UDR under section 174 of CrPC have been registered at Kota and Hebri police stations, respectively. The two deaths have not yet been included in the list of rain-related deaths as tahsildars’ report is awaited, sources said.

Meanwhile, since April, a cattle head died during the rains from Byndoor taluk. So far 59 houses have been partially damaged, with one house fully damaged. A small footbridge near Sagribail in Kunjibettu was also partially damaged recently. Farmers utilised this bridge to shift fertiliser to the paddy fields. Local resident Muddu Moolya urged the authorities concerned to construct a wider bridge for them.

