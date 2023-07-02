Bus corporations explore options to boost revenue in Karnataka

Home States Karnataka

Identifying lands that can be given on rent to petrol bunks, improving cargo services of KSRTC, and inducting premier buses to compete with private players are some of the measures.

KSRTC bus

KSRTC bus. Image used for representational purpose | vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   All the four state-run bus corporations — Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) — have been tasked to mop-up their revenue. 

Identifying lands that can be given on rent to petrol bunks, improving cargo services of KSRTC, and inducting premier buses to compete with private players are some of the measures all bus corporations are taking to improve the revenue. “Consent has been given for 10 petrol bunk outlets of Bharath Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, which were selected through tender. Through a new tender process, steps are being taken to select 36 more petrol bunks in the lands owned by KSRTC,” a KSRTC official said.

Also, KSRTC, which generated around Rs 10 crore in 2022 from its cargo service, has held talks with private airlines. “We have been given 20 trucks that can carry up to six tonnes which will be added to the Namma Cargo Logistic scheme. Along with this, we are identifying clusters where we can offer our cargo services,” the official said.

Employee-friendly initiatives are also being taken and KSRTC has granted special leave for a maximum period of six months to those who undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. BMTC has also relaxed the criteria to get the gold and silver medal and increased the monthly allowance. It is also planning to provide additional insurance packages to dependents of employees who die during accidents or sustain injuries.

