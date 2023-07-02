Don’t pay toll on e-way, says Karnataka minister

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over toll collection on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and stated that the Centre takes up projects from the tax amount collected by the states.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Vokkaligara hostel at TK Layout here on Saturday, the minister alleged that the Union Government has disregarded the state government’s opinion over toll collection on the expressway. “I have asked the people not to pay toll on the expressway.

I will support the protest at the toll plaza, but will not directly participate in it. The Central government takes up projects from the tax money collected from states, but it failed to consider the opinion of the state government. We have no issues in the collection of toll, but toll collection must be done only after completing the project,” he stated.

The minister said he will speak to the PWD official and also bring the issue to the notice of the CM. “We will soon find a solution to the toll collection, which has caused problems for people. Our MLAs have met the Chief Secretary in this regard,” he said.



