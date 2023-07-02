Home States Karnataka

Election of opposition leader: BSY, Joshi in Delhi on July 2  

Published: 02nd July 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Twitter)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   With the BJP national leaders’ visit to Karnataka to elect the party’s leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly being cancelled, state leaders, including former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Union minister Pralhad Joshi, are scheduled to visit the national capital on Sunday.

They are likely to call on BJP national president J P Nadda, state election-in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and state in-charge Arun Singh. According to sources, Yediyurappa will also have his say in who will become the leader of the opposition, and by Sunday evening, the party's high command is expected to take a decision as the budget session will start on Monday. But the BJP Legislature Party meeting is likely to take place on Monday at the party office after the Governor’s address in the session. 

Meanwhile, former CM Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state chief Nalinkumar Kateel held several rounds of talks with each other, with regard to electing the leader of the opposition. Veerashaiva Lingayat community leader Bommai, according to sources, has been a frontrunner for the coveted post of leader of opposition given his administrative experience, while also having succeeded Yediyurappa and preceded Siddaramaiah, as CM.

“He has good experience to take on the ruling Congress government on various issues, including development, and he fits the bill with his balanced attitude,” remarked a BJP leader. The party has no other senior leader who could fit the role, with other former chief ministers from the BJP not anymore in the Assembly or one reason or the other. Yediyurappa quit electoral politics, Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress, and D V Sadananda Gowda is an MP. Senior leader and former union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has also been in the race, but he not being a minister in the previous dispensation is a setback. 

