INTERVIEW: ‘Govt schemes not helping MSMEs on the ground’: KASSIA president Shashidhara Shetty

As the state government is chalking out industrial policies and the central government is talking of Make in India, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association president Shashidhara Shetty, in conversation with The New Sunday Express, said that little is done on the ground to help the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

Shetty spoke of the problems faced by MSMEs, their future and the expectations from the state government, especially with the revision in power tariff, during the post-Covid period

What is the current MSME scenario in Karnataka?

During Covid, MSMEs suffered quite a bit. All interest had diluted. Post the second lockdown, the situation is better. But with the RBI increasing the repo rate continuously, MSMEs are suffering. Banks are changing their loan rules. Today, it is an 11% interest rate which was 8% two years ago. Around 95% of industries under the MSME sector are under the micro category, and hardly 20-25 people are employed under one entrepreneur.

They need to be equipped with all facilities and digitalization. With raw material prices going up, investment in other facilities has been complex. MSMEs are facing the brunt of the state government’s increase in power tariffs.



What is KASSIAs demand on power tariff hike?

The demand is that MSMEs, especially the micro industries, are at the mercy of large manufacturers. The majority of them are sub-contractors. Their contracts are set in April, for a year or two. Now after the power hike, we cannot ask them to take a relook at the contract. Many micro units depend on one vendor and one supplier that will supply to one or two companies as MSMEs don’t have the capacity to approach the customer directly.

Members of industry bodies, including KASSIA, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. What is the way out?

We did meet the CM and he was kind enough to hear us out. He said the only option was to file an appeal before the Appellate Tribunal. He said the government will represent them along with ESCOMs. We also requested KERC to reduce the per unit subsidy for industrial customers. We had also requested subsidies be passed on to industries as around 80-90% of MSMEs are operating out of rented buildings. Their RR numbers and other documents are in the name of the owners, but it has been rejected by ESCOMs.

What is the percentage of industries that haven’t reopened after Covid?

A maximum of 25% have been closed. But the government doesn’t have the exact data, and these are rough estimates. The government says 5.65 lakh are small industries in the state, but nobody has the exact data.

How was employment affected during Covid in the MSME sector?

Lakhs of people lost their jobs during Covid and a majority of the migrant population who returned to their hometowns never returned. We are next only to agriculture in providing employment and contribute around 33 per cent to the national GDP. Now, people have started to prefer service jobs as they are better paying. Since most people in MSMEs perform laborious tasks, a large sum of money goes into training. We demanded a stipend for trainees from the state government. But they clearly stated that their current financial position does not allow them to give any subsidy.

Has KASSIA demanded a survey?

Yes, we have but it costs money, a minimum of Rs 3-5 crore. We can conduct surveys and give them the data. But somebody needs to finance it. In KASSIA, we don’t have any resources to take up surveys.

Where does Karnataka stand among other states in MSMEs? How do you compare with other states? What is Karnataka lacking?

Karnataka is like Gujarat and Maharashtra, falling within the 10th position. But financial health is very bad in Karnataka. The support system is not that good and MSMEs are suffering more in Karnataka. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the government is helping with online and allotting land. Other states don’t have it. The Tamil Nadu government allotted industrial lands with 50% discounts, post-Covid19. Such schemes do not exist here.

Is there a chance of companies that closed during the pandemic reopening?

No, once closed it is difficult to open because you know our mentality -- we are proud and we don’t want to declare insurance. When the company closes it is like a 4th-stage cancer. Revival will mean new funds, supplier dues and pending bank loans.

How difficult is it to get loans today, though there are schemes like Mudra and others to help women entrepreneurs?

There are multiple schemes like Mudra, but they are not very helpful. Banks are also doing business and they play safe. Bank rates are high, procedures are too long which is why people get fed up and do not avail of the facilities. For example, there are 6.67 crore MSMEs and only 1.67 crore have MSME certificates. This indicates that around 5 crore companies depend on outside facilities for funds.

Most small-scale industries fail to meet the deadline every month and pay high GST penalties. What’s the way out?

To deal with penalties imposed on tax payments, enterprises end up borrowing from outside sources, get burdened and shut down after their cash credit limit gets exhausted. I have requested the development commissioner for MSMEs to make available credit facilities for raw materials. Even if the government helps in buying bulk orders, it will be financially beneficial. Current schemes are also not of much use, with only 5-1o per cent making use of it.

There were also instances of banks attaching properties, entrepreneurs, and borrowed loans, in the same way, as a credit guarantee scheme.

In credit guarantee schemes, people do not end up attaching properties, instead, they give collateral security and borrow loans. Once the account becomes NPA, banks try to take legal action and if it is impossible to recover, the property is seized. If properties are attached, the industry shuts down. That is why people are reluctant to avail benefits of such schemes. Now banks do not wait for 5-10 years, they attach a property within two years after becoming NPA.

What are the five major challenges faced by MSMEs and what are your expectations in the upcoming budget?

During the previous budgets, the government would take our opinion, but this time we have not been consulted. We are not expecting any favours as the government is struggling to meet the guarantees. We demand designated industrial areas with proper connectivity. Since 90% are situated in non-designated areas, it leads to issues in supply and vehicle movement due to improper road connectivity and poor road quality.

What are the challenges, apart from power tariff?

Of late, labour is a big problem as we are not getting quality labour. People are not preferring to work in MSMEs. Earlier, we depended on UP, Bihar and Odisha. But now they do not come as they have found better opportunities there. We are now depending on Northeastern states more. But they are not as skilled and their efficiency is also low which has increased the labour cost by 30%.

After Covid, is power the biggest blow to MSMEs?

Input cost and fuel hikes are the biggest issues, post-Covid the freight rates have become really high as many companies shut down. Once petrol prices or road tax increase, all companies increase their prices. The industry-friendly measures are only on paper and are not applicable on the ground.

Are more industries likely to close in the future?

There is a definite chance as these days people prefer higher paying jobs in other sectors like IT. Not even a single MSME is opening in a month except for a few hi-tech facilities. Except for IoT, electronics have come up, but no traditional industries have started. Even the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative has benefitted large-scale industries and new startups. Some are having honourable exits, while many have no other option but to shut down. If you look at the Peenya Industrial Area, which has more than 5,000 industries, only about 10 per cent of the old players are in the business. Others have either sold the land allocated to them or have rented it out.

So the focus is more on bigger industries and attracting investments for them. Is that the reason the government is not protecting the interests of SMEs?

The government needs SMEs, like agriculture, as we can’t mechanise completely and we do generate employment. But the government needs us only for the provision of employment but not for any other purpose. They don’t understand our real problems and there is no focus on how to protect the industry.

Recently, the industries minister had a meeting to review pending cases related to KIADB litigation properties. How is the land allotment process for industries?

Today, you can’t even get an acre of land directly allotted from KIADB. You should go through middlemen. The previous government made it mandatory that if it’s more than two acres, the department has to give the approval. There are also other problems like litigation. You get the land allotted, but you can’t enter the land as farmers fight stating that the land belongs to them. This is because the final notification is not issued. Some industrial areas also lack basic infrastructure, like roads.

