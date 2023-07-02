Karnataka HC directs Kalaburagi College to pay Rs 1 crore compensation to 10 students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed Mother Mary College of Nursing in Kalaburagi to pay Rs 1 crore as compensation to 10 students for the loss of one year as they were subjected to fraud.

“The college has to financially level the losses caused to the students, though it does not offer adequate succour to them,” the court said, directing the college to pay Rs 10 lakh each to 10 students.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while directing the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to initiate action against the college, including filing a criminal complaint and administrative action against the college.

The court noted that the college did not admit the students before April 7, 2022, but fabricated the register of admission by pasting a sheet of paper to include the names of the students as if to contend that they had been admitted within time and their details could not be uploaded due to technical glitches.

“The college played with the lives of the students and their parents who had aspirations to admit their wards to the college to study BSc Nursing. In view of the serious omissions and commission on the part of the college, the data has not been uploaded since admission has been carried out post the last date, without probably informing the students at the last date by collecting fees from them and inserting their names in the admission register now leads to a situation where on account of the refusal of the RGUHS, they would not be able to take up examination for this year,” the court said.

The college moved the court seeking directions to the Medical Education Department to consider its representation to enable the web portal to allow uploading the details of students and issue registration numbers for appearing in first-year BSc Nursing Course examinations.

It admitted 10 students for the academic year 2021-22, but the details could not be uploaded on April 4, 2022 due to glitches on the portal. The college wrote to RGUHS in January 2023, requesting to open the portal for enabling online submission of applications. But no action was taken by RGUHS, the college contended in its petition.

