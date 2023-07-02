Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's reservoirs 17 per cent full, drinking water crisis looms: Officials

Though IMD has forecast good rainfall for July, especially from July 3-7, officials in the water resources department and KSDMC say it will not address the drinking water situation completely.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state looking up to the rain gods to make up the deficit in monsoon, reservoirs in Karnataka are only 17-per cent full. State government officials said the grim situation could lead to a drinking water crisis across the state and it needs to be addressed immediately.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the present storage is 148.22 tmcft as on July 1 as compared to 293.75 tmcft last year. The gross storage capacity is 865.20 tmcft.

Though IMD has forecast good rainfall for July, especially from July 3-7, officials in the water resources department and KSDMC say it will not address the drinking water situation completely. “The rain and the collection of water that was to happen in April and May will start in July. In fact, the situation was better in April-May. The coming rain will help address the problem only to a small extent and temporarily,” said weathermen.

As per IMD data, the state as a whole has received a deficit of 52% rainfall, recording 100.1 mm rainfall, against the norm of 208.5 mm. Government sources admitted that reservoir levels if left untouched, are sufficient for the next 2-3 years. But now with the shortage of drinking water, the focus is on drawing water from the reservoirs, causing panic. “So, if the reservoir levels are fully utilised, there is water only for the next 30-35 days. There is higher stress as farmers to have to be supplied water, which is a priority,” added a source.

An official said Karnataka is the second-most water deficit state. Despite this, the government and departments concerned have done little to address leakages in reservoirs and pipes. Rainwater harvesting and the creation of pits for water storage in multiple locations, especially catchment areas, have not been done. 

