Money for Anna Bhagya likely from July 10: Karnataka minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Confusion continues as to when the state government will start depositing money into the accounts of beneficiaries of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

A day after Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said the beneficiaries will start getting money from Saturday (July 1), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday clarified that they will “most likely” start depositing the money into beneficiaries’ accounts from July 10.

A senior officer said they are working on the process. The state government recently decided to give Rs 34 per kg for an additional 5 kg of rice from this month as it was unable to procure rice for the scheme.

Govt has a/c details of 85% beneficiaries

MONEY for the July quota will be given this month, the CM said. “We have not said we will give it from July 1 (Saturday),” he told the media. Minister KH Muniyappa had earlier said his department has all the details of beneficiaries and they will start getting money from July 1.

It is a big programme and the process has already started, he added. D e p u t y Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said they have account details of around 80- 85% of beneficiaries, and the process is on to collect the details of the remaining beneficiaries.

He said there is enough stock of rice with the Food Corporation of India, but they are not giving it to the state. The chief minister and food and civil supplies minister are making all efforts to implement the scheme, he added.

