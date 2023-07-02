PM opening incomplete expressway led to accidents, claims Parameshwara  

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway before its completion, in order to gain political mileage during the Assembly elections, led to several people losing their lives in accidents on that major stretch.

Parameshwara, who was on a day’s visit to Mysuru, along with his wife Kannika Parameshwari and other family members, visited Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills and offered special pujas to the deity and later visited the Mysuru Palace. Speaking to reporters on the Palace premises, he alleged that the expressway inauguration was done in haste by BJP for political gains.

“ADGP Alok Kumar, who inspected the expressway, has listed the problems that need to be addressed. It was found that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) failed to initiate any measures to regulate traffic, did not erect signboards and failed to take necessary action to reduce the speed of vehicles. I will direct NHAI authorities to take up the work based on the findings of the ADGP,” he stated.

Reacting to the commencement of e-way toll collection at Ganaganuru in Srirangapatna taluk on Saturday, Parameshwara said toll collection on national highways does not come under the state government’s jurisdiction.

“We have no control over the toll collection on the expressway. However, we will bring to the NHAI’s notice that the project be completed first before any toll is collected from vehicles. We will also write letters to reduce the toll to reduce the burden on travellers,” he said. “Modi should have inaugurated the road after the completion of the project,” he added.

On the government’s action to fill vacancies, he said that Congress has announced in its manifesto that 2.5 lakh vacancies in various government departments would be filled.

“We have started the process. We will recruit 15,000 teachers for primary and high schools, around 4,000 police constables and 400 sub-inspectors in the first phase. With regard to the Auradkar Committee report, the previous Congress government led by CM Siddaramaiah had implemented most of the recommendations. In the coming days, we will try to fulfil other important issues like the rise in salary and other benefits,” he said.

