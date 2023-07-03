24 newborns shifted after short-circuit at Hassan hospital
Tension prevailed after a short-circuit in one of the neonatal intensive care units (NICU) at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) on Sunday.
HASSAN: Tension prevailed after a short-circuit in one of the neonatal intensive care units (NICU) at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) on Sunday. At least 24 newborns were rescued and shifted to an adjacent ward.
There was panic as the entire ward was covered with thick smoke and the gas cylinder inside the NICU started leaking, sources said. One of the nurses put off the switch and informed the resident doctor and medical superintendent.
Duty nurses and the staff broke the windowpanes and shifted the babies to an adjacent ward with the help of parents. All the newborns are safe, another source said. Fire personnel rushed to the hospital and controlled the situation.
HIMS Director Dr Ravikumar visited the ward, while Medical Superintendent Dr Krishnamurthy said the reason for the short-circuit is yet to be known.