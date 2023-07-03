45 hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in Siddapur village of Ballari district, Karnataka

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: As many as 45 villagers were hospitalised and four of them are in critical condition after drinking contaminated water in Siddapur village in Sandur taluk of Ballari district three days ago.

The district administration rushed to the village and necessary action are being taken.

On June 28, symptoms related to drinking water contamination were experienced by villagers. As the number of cases increased over days, villagers informed the Gram Panchayat officials. Water sample was sent to the lab and the report confirmed water contamination, which could have been caused due to the recent deluge. Makeshift hospital and drinking water facilities have been arranged by the administration and villagers are instructed to follow the doctors guidelines.

Dr Janardhan H L, District Health Officer said nearly 45 persons were hospitalized due to water contamination, among whom about 35 are discharged. Four people in VIMS hospital are expected to recover soon. “Emergency and makeshift hospital has been opened in Taranagar village.

We are also providing Reverse Osmosis water to villagers and instructed them to boil water and cool it off before taking medication. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer recently visited the village and assured to take necessary actions to improve the villager’s health,” he added. Another senior officer said ASHA health workers are already conducting house-to-house surveys and awareness programs are being conducted.

