B S Yediyurappa in Delhi; Leader of Opposition election to take place after observers’ report

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the BJP high command summoned former chief minister B S Yediyurappa to New Delhi on Sunday and took stock of the situation, the election of Leader of Opposition (LoP) to the Assembly is likely to be delayed by two-three days.

Yediyurappa met BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues, including the appointment of a new state party president, sources said. “The party high command will send union ministers Vinod Tawde and Mansukh Mandaviya as observers, who will arrive in Bengaluru on Monday. They will collect the opinion of MLAs and report to the high command. The decision will most probably be on Tuesday,” Yediyurappa said in New Delhi.

With this, BJP is unlikely to have its LoP even as the budget session begins on Monday. Sources said Yedyurappa has most likely backed former CM Basavaraj Bommai, also a Veerashaiva Lingayat. Former union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is also in the race, but Yediyurappa is opposed to him, they added. Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad’s name too is doing the rounds.

If the LoP post goes to a Veerashaiva-Lingayat, a Vokkaliga leader with roots in RSS would be made party state president, sources said. Former ministers Dr CN Ashwath Narayana, CT Ravi and Union Minister Shoba Karandlaje are in the race. Former minister Sunil Kumar may also be given some responsibility as he is the original party man with RSS backing. Just before Yediyurappa left for New Delhi, former minister Araga Jnandra held talks with him. “I am not lobbying for the LoP post. I will abide by the party’s decision,” he said.

