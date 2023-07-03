HD Kumaraswamy: Like GST, Karnataka now has YST

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that a new ‘‘YS Tax,’’ has been introduced in the state after the Congress government came to power. He said, “For details on YS Tax, one has to ask the ‘exalted’ people who hold meetings with officials in their homes till midnight. Ask those who have already started working hard and are part of the transfer racket. What is noteworthy is that these meetings are not held in government offices.”

He said, “There is one government but many chief ministers. Siddaramaiah is not the only chief minister as there is a chief minister for each department. Siddaramaiah says one thing, Satish Jarkiholi says another. Can you call it a government?’’ On the proposed meeting of national opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 14, he said, “We have not been invited.”

Kumaraswamy, for whose swearing-in as CM in 2018 who’s who of opposition parties attended, said, “We will not participate uninvited. We are a small party. We will grow it, we will work towards that.” JDS won just 19 seats in recent polls.

“We are not disappointed that the MLA numbers have come down. We will as usual continue to fight inside and outside the legislature. We will hold meetings and strategise as to what issues should be taken up. I will not discuss the issues of guarantee in the legislature.’’

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that a new ‘‘YS Tax,’’ has been introduced in the state after the Congress government came to power. He said, “For details on YS Tax, one has to ask the ‘exalted’ people who hold meetings with officials in their homes till midnight. Ask those who have already started working hard and are part of the transfer racket. What is noteworthy is that these meetings are not held in government offices.” He said, “There is one government but many chief ministers. Siddaramaiah is not the only chief minister as there is a chief minister for each department. Siddaramaiah says one thing, Satish Jarkiholi says another. Can you call it a government?’’ On the proposed meeting of national opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 14, he said, “We have not been invited.” Kumaraswamy, for whose swearing-in as CM in 2018 who’s who of opposition parties attended, said, “We will not participate uninvited. We are a small party. We will grow it, we will work towards that.” JDS won just 19 seats in recent polls. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We are not disappointed that the MLA numbers have come down. We will as usual continue to fight inside and outside the legislature. We will hold meetings and strategise as to what issues should be taken up. I will not discuss the issues of guarantee in the legislature.’’