Home States Karnataka

HDK didn’t, we’ll accept caste survey: CM Siddaramaiah

His statement, a day ahead of the Assembly session, is likely to trigger a political slugfest.

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Sunday alleged that former chief minister and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy did not accept the socio-economic and caste census report, though it was ready when the latter was the chief minister in the Congress-JDS alliance government in 2018-19.

His statement, a day ahead of the Assembly session, is likely to trigger a political slugfest. The official line for not accepting the report was that though the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission had prepared it, it was not signed by the member secretary, which is mandatory.     

“In 2018, the alliance government was formed. I had asked then backward classes minister C Puttaranga Shetty to accept the report and he was ready, but then CM Kumaraswamy insisted that Shetty should not do it,” he said. He was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a branch mutt of Sri Kaginele Mahasansthana Kanaka Gurupeeth at Kethohalli in Bengaluru South taluk. 

Siddaramaiah asserted that his government this time will definitely accept the report after all the legal hurdles are resolved since the member secretary did not sign it. “I have spoken to the present chairperson of the commission Jayaprakash Hegde,” he added. 

Siddaramaiah refuses to honour Eshwarappa
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is an opponent of his compatriot from the Kuruba community KS  Eshwarappa, refused to honour the latter on the stage. Niranjanandapuri Swami asked Siddaramaiah to honour Eshwarappa with a  shawl. But Siddaramaiah categorically refused to do it, and later the swamiji performed the ritual. The video went viral on social media. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Siddaramaiah HD Kumaraswamy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp