HDK didn’t, we’ll accept caste survey: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Sunday alleged that former chief minister and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy did not accept the socio-economic and caste census report, though it was ready when the latter was the chief minister in the Congress-JDS alliance government in 2018-19.

His statement, a day ahead of the Assembly session, is likely to trigger a political slugfest. The official line for not accepting the report was that though the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission had prepared it, it was not signed by the member secretary, which is mandatory.

“In 2018, the alliance government was formed. I had asked then backward classes minister C Puttaranga Shetty to accept the report and he was ready, but then CM Kumaraswamy insisted that Shetty should not do it,” he said. He was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a branch mutt of Sri Kaginele Mahasansthana Kanaka Gurupeeth at Kethohalli in Bengaluru South taluk.

Siddaramaiah asserted that his government this time will definitely accept the report after all the legal hurdles are resolved since the member secretary did not sign it. “I have spoken to the present chairperson of the commission Jayaprakash Hegde,” he added.

Siddaramaiah refuses to honour Eshwarappa

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is an opponent of his compatriot from the Kuruba community KS Eshwarappa, refused to honour the latter on the stage. Niranjanandapuri Swami asked Siddaramaiah to honour Eshwarappa with a shawl. But Siddaramaiah categorically refused to do it, and later the swamiji performed the ritual. The video went viral on social media.

