Home States Karnataka

Say no to plastic this International Plastic Bag Free Day

A report by the Australia-based Minderoo Foundation said that India’s per capita waste generated from single-use plastic is 4 kg.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Despite a ban, many shops in Kochi continue to offer banned plastic carry bags to customers | T P Sooraj

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It’s been a year since single-use plastic was banned in the state, in July 2022. However, polythene bags are still in use around local markets and at shopping centres. When TNIE spoke to local vendors around the city, they said that sometimes, customers demand bags to carry groceries and other items, and also that these bags are cheaper compared to other alternatives. “We try and give fruits and vegetables in paper envelopes, but when the customer purchases more items, they tear real quick,” said Pratik G, a vegetable vendor at the Bommanahalli market. 

A report by the Australia-based Minderoo Foundation said that India’s per capita waste generated from single-use plastic is 4 kg. According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), up to 2022-23, Karnataka generated 2.96 lakh tonnes of plastic annually. With single-use plastic still in circulation, though at a reduced level now, environmentalists have flagged the use of polypropylene bags as an alternative. These bags look like cloth bags and are seen as a replacement for plastic, however, they are neither recyclable nor compostable. The only positive is that they are reusable to an extent. 

Krithika Viswanathan, who works at Saahas - a waste management NGO, said, “Polypropylene bags are much worse. They are woven and not stitched or manufactured in machines, so it’s impossible to recycle them. They end up in landfills.” She added that there needs to be a push from the government and industry to stop the production of plastic bags.

“Other forms of packaging need to be introduced and the ban needs to be implemented strictly,” she said. Another activist said that the informal sector, including ragpickers and scrap dealers, needs to be incentivised and startups should be encouraged to build recycled products. Loans and benefits can be provided to such organisations. Public awareness is also needed, say NGOs. 

Bengaluru alone generates 600 tonnes of plastic waste daily. Some of the single-use plastic items banned by the government such as ear-buds with plastic sticks, balloons with sticks, balloons, candy sticks, cutlery, crockery such as plates, cups, and glasses, and packing tape around boxes and plastic around cigarette boxes are still very much used today, and can be found across the city. 

July 3 is celebrated as International Plastic Bag Free Day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
single-use plastic KSPCB International Plastic Bag Free Day
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp