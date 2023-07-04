43 nations to take part in Hampi G20 meetings

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: Delegates from as many as 43 nations, including the G20 members, will take part in the Third G20 Culture Working Group and the Third G20 Sherpa meetings to be held in Hampi from July 9 to 16.

On Sunday, NITI Aayog CEO and Sherpa meet head Amitabh Kant visited Hampi and inspected the venue. He also conducted a meeting with the officials concerned regarding the preparations.

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency- ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. “The Third G20 Culture Working Group and the Third G20 Sherpa meetings will be held in Hampi from July 9 to 16. I have discussed the preparations with the officials,” Kant said. He said Hampi is a major tourist destination and a heritage hub. “Delegates from 43 nations will participate,” he added.

Vijayanagar Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh T said, “We are working to ensure the success of the meetings. It is a proud moment for us.”

