Appoint vigilance officers: AAP to CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party slammed the government for not appointing a chief vigilance officer (CVO) for each department as mandated by law.

AAP media in-charge Brijesh Kalappa reminded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he had promised in 2016-17 that there would be a CVO in each department.

“It is more than 50 days since you have taken over as CM now for the second term. Why has this not been done? The burden of cases in the Lokayukta is already too heavy. You need to start a vigilance cell in every department of the government and one per district.

You should appoint CVOs in your own Chief Minister’s Office and honest officers who are unblemished should be appointed to these posts. If corruption is not removed from the state, you will fail to deliver any of your guarantees to the people, ‘’ he warned.

He said AAP will have to take the path of protest if the suggestions are not fulfilled in the coming days. On fighting corruption, he asked why a common phone number to deal with complaints regarding corruption has not been installed like in Delhi and Punjab.

