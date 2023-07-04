Home States Karnataka

Appoint vigilance officers: AAP to CM Siddaramaiah

You should appoint CVOs in your own Chief Minister’s Office and honest officers who are unblemished should be appointed to these posts.

Published: 04th July 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party slammed the government for not appointing a chief vigilance officer (CVO) for each department as mandated by law. 

AAP media in-charge Brijesh Kalappa reminded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he had promised in 2016-17 that there would be a CVO in each department.

“It is more than 50 days since you have taken over as CM now for the second term. Why has this not been done? The burden of cases in the Lokayukta is already too heavy. You need to start a vigilance cell in every department of the government and one per district.

You should appoint CVOs in your own Chief Minister’s Office and honest officers who are unblemished should be appointed to these posts. If corruption is not removed from the state, you will fail to deliver any of your guarantees to the people, ‘’ he warned. 

He said AAP will have to take the path of protest if the suggestions are not fulfilled in the coming days. On fighting corruption, he asked why a common phone number to deal with complaints regarding corruption has not been installed like in Delhi and Punjab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Siddaramaiah
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp