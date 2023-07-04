Bengaluru consumer panel tells diagnostic centre, radiologist to pay cine artiste for wrong prognosis report

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore First Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Icon Diagnostic Centre and its consultant radiologist Dr Rajkamal to pay Rs 1.50 lakh compensation and Rs 5,000 litigation cost to the complainant, a noted cine artiste residing in the city. The actor had alleged that the diagnostic centre had given a wrong prognosis, causing stress and trauma.

“Prima facie, it appears that the report dated February 25, 2022, issued by the diagnostic centre, shows the complainant was suffering from Filbrosarcoma Uterus with Abdominal Metastasis, Liver Metastasis and Grade-1 Splenomegaly, and is a totally incorrect and false report. It put the complainant under heavy stress and she was unable to control her emotions. Prima facie, it appears that the diagnostic centre and radiologist not only committed deficiency in service but also caused mental stress and agony to the complainant. Hence, the complainant has to be compensated at their cost,” said the Commission, comprising president B Narayanappa and members N Jyothi and SM Sharavathi.

The 35-year-old actor went to Icon Diagnostic Centre in February 2022 for a general checkup. Her abdomen and pelvic ultrasound scan were performed by the radiologist, and she was informed that she was suffering from a serious illness. She underwent severe trauma and was wondering how to break the devastating news to her parents and family. Finally, she decided to obtain a second opinion.

She approached another diagnosis centre for an ultrasound scan. The report did not mention any terminal illness, and for reconfirmation, she underwent a third scan, which confirmed that she was healthy. Contending that the unprofessional report had caused her trauma, she issued a legal notice to the radiologist and Icon Diagnostic Centre, which denied her claim.

She approached the Commission, which issued a notice to the Centre and radiologist, but they did not turn up for the hearings. An ex-parte order was passed to pay compensation with litigation cost to the complainant.

