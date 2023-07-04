Bommai labels govt ‘unpopular’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Congress government in Karnataka led by Siddaramaiah has become unpopular within one-and-a-half months of coming to power as it has failed to implement the five guarantees as promised to the voters ahead of the Assembly elections. “It is for the first time ever that a government has become unpopular in a very short period of time,” Bommai said. Calling Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s address to the joint session of both Houses of the Legislature as “bland”, Bommai said that there was no hope in the Governor’s speech.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, flanked by Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Assembly Speaker UT Khader, enters Vidhana Soudha to address the joint session of Council and Assembly, in Bengaluru on Monday

He also said the government lacks direction on the development front. Taking on the government over the Anna Bhagya scheme, Bommai said that the Congress before the polls promised to provide 10 kg of rice per person per month to BPL families. “Though the Centre has been providing 5 kg of rice free of cost, the State Government does not even mention it as it might be feeling ashamed,” he said. Slamming the Siddaramaiah government over the Gruha Jyothi scheme, Bommai said, “The government has misled people. It promised 200 units of free electricity to every family each month.

But later the government said that it will take one year average power consumption and will give free power upto 10% more than the average usage. This is a government that is shirking its responsibility and the Governor’s speech has no meaning.”

On JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s allegation of corruption in the CM’s office, Bommai said that the former’s Rs 30 lakh bribe charge must be for a small posting, but in reality it runs into crores of rupees. “The statements of IAS and IPS officers are clear evidence .... there will be no smoke without fire,” he said. On Siddaramaiah’s ridiculing the delay in the BJP appointing the Leader of Opposition, Bommai said, “All 66 BJP MLAs are capable of becoming the LoP. The session will officially begin from tomorrow (July 4) and by then, the Leader of the Opposition will be selected.”

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Congress government in Karnataka led by Siddaramaiah has become unpopular within one-and-a-half months of coming to power as it has failed to implement the five guarantees as promised to the voters ahead of the Assembly elections. “It is for the first time ever that a government has become unpopular in a very short period of time,” Bommai said. Calling Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s address to the joint session of both Houses of the Legislature as “bland”, Bommai said that there was no hope in the Governor’s speech. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, flanked by Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Assembly Speaker UT Khader, enters Vidhana Soudha to address the joint session of Council and Assembly, in Bengaluru on Monday He also said the government lacks direction on the development front. Taking on the government over the Anna Bhagya scheme, Bommai said that the Congress before the polls promised to provide 10 kg of rice per person per month to BPL families. “Though the Centre has been providing 5 kg of rice free of cost, the State Government does not even mention it as it might be feeling ashamed,” he said. Slamming the Siddaramaiah government over the Gruha Jyothi scheme, Bommai said, “The government has misled people. It promised 200 units of free electricity to every family each month. But later the government said that it will take one year average power consumption and will give free power upto 10% more than the average usage. This is a government that is shirking its responsibility and the Governor’s speech has no meaning.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s allegation of corruption in the CM’s office, Bommai said that the former’s Rs 30 lakh bribe charge must be for a small posting, but in reality it runs into crores of rupees. “The statements of IAS and IPS officers are clear evidence .... there will be no smoke without fire,” he said. On Siddaramaiah’s ridiculing the delay in the BJP appointing the Leader of Opposition, Bommai said, “All 66 BJP MLAs are capable of becoming the LoP. The session will officially begin from tomorrow (July 4) and by then, the Leader of the Opposition will be selected.”