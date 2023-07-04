Home States Karnataka

Harsha murder case: Karnataka High Court denies bail to accused 

The court noted that one line of argument put forward by P Prasanna Kumar, representing the National Investigation Agency, is worth accepting.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed an appeal filed by Faraz Pasha (26), an accused in connection with the killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, questioning the order passed by the special court rejecting his bail petition.

A division bench of Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar and Justice G Basavaraja dismissed the appeal. “The offences under the Act are undoubtedly offences against the nation, threatening its unity, integrity, security and sovereignty. It is also an offence against society. As the facts of this case are disclosed, all the accused who appear to be communal fanatics and had no personal enmity against the deceased, chose him for the assassination to strike terror among Hindus. Therefore, the age of the appellant or his having no criminal antecedents is not a ground to be considered for granting him bail,” the court said. 

The argument is that once the prosecution is able to establish that accusations found in the chargesheet against the accused are prima-facie true, bail cannot be granted and other factors like the age of the accused, absence of antecedents etc, should not influence the court, the court said, upholding the order of the special court.

The allegations against the appellant are that he acted as an information provider to another accused by keeping watch on the movements of Harish, who was killed on February 20, 2022. The special court dismissed the bail plea of the appellant on December 17, 2022.

