HD Kumaraswamy: Cash-for-postings rampant in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy continued his tirade against the Congress State Government. On Monday, he accused officials at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of demanding “cash-for-postings”.

Speaking to media persons in Vidhana Soudha, Kumaraswamy alleged that “cash-for- postings” is rampant and syndicates are involved in the transfers and postings of officials in various departments.

The former CM alleged that money was demanded from an official who had approached the CMO with a recommendation letter from an MLA. He was told that a recommendation letter is not enough for posting and need to get Rs 30 lakh, he alleged.

While the State Government talks about eradicating corruption, it seems to have a fixed price for each post and people are talking about rampant corruption, he said. Kumaraswamy said he had taken note of the statements asking for documents to substantiate the allegations.

“Those who are asking for documents had made 40% commission allegations against the previous BJP government but had not presented documents. Now, that Congress is in power, they can release the documents,” he said. “They had launched the PayCM campaign in Bengaluru with a QR code and spoke about 40 % corruption. What documents they had presented before the people of the state?” he said.

The JDS leader admitted that corruption was there in the system even when he was the CM. But that has been expanded to all the departments and syndicates are operating in many departments, he added.

