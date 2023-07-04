IMD forecasts heavy rain over Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over most parts of Karnataka for the next five days. A blue alert forecasting very heavy rainfall has also been issued for Coastal and North Interior Karnataka till July 7. An orange alert has been issued for most parts of South Interior Karnataka for the next three days.

According to officials, the Southwest monsoon is active over North Interior Karnataka and normal over coastal and South Interior Karnataka. They added that monsoon rain has intensified, under the influence of the formation of systems.

According to IMD, an off-shore trough persists at mean sea level from the South Maharashtra coast to the Kerala coast, while the cyclonic circulation over the Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, is between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea-level.

As per IMD records, Panambur (in Dakshina Kannada) and Kota (in Udupi) recorded 11 cm of rainfall, each, on till 8.30 am on July 3. Castle Rock, Shirali, Gersoppa (all in Uttara Kannada) and Mangaluru recorded 10 cm each; Karkala (in Udupi), Udupi, and Bhagamandala (in Kodagu) recorded 9 cm each; Kollur (in Udupi), Honnavar, and Karwar (both in Uttara Kannada) received 8 cm each. Manki (in Uttara Kannada), Mangaluru airport (in Dakshina Kannada), Linganamakki (in Shivamogga), and Sringeri (in Chikkamagaluru) recorded 7 cm rainfall each.

Thunderstorms likely

“In the wake of present systems, thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over the state during July 3-5. Gusty winds at speeds of 40-50 kmph are also likely to occur at most places over North Interior Karnataka during July 3-7,” said IMD officials.

The weathermen have also issued an alert to the various district administrations, including Bengaluru, warning of flooding and water logging in low lying areas. They have also cautioned that underpasses be closed in urban areas to avoid untoward incidents.

