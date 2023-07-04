Home States Karnataka

Kodagu gears up to face monsoons

After the calamities caused by the 2018 monsoon across Kodagu, special care is being taken by the district administration to control the rain-related damages.

Mock rescue operations by the NDRF team in Madikeri. (Photo|Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Even as heavy rainfall is expected to lash across Kodagu in the coming days, the district administration has prepped up to face the monsoon season. Several regions have been marked as sensitive and vulnerable monsoon zones even as special funds will be released to the panchayats to tackle the emergencies associated with monsoons.

After the calamities caused by the 2018 monsoon across Kodagu, special care is being taken by the district administration to control the rain-related damages. A total of 44 regions in the district have been marked as landslide-prone areas and precautions are in place to efficiently tackle the same. Further, a total of 43 regions in the district have been identified as areas prone to floods even as the regions that were affected during the last monsoons have been identified as sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, an NDRF team of 25 people has been halted in the district headquarters of Madikeri to attend to any emergency situations. The team recently took part in a mock rescue operation to display their preparedness. Alongside this team, the police, home guards, fire department and RRT members of the forest department are trained to carry out rescue operations when in need.

Sources confirmed that the rescue operation teams have been provided with the required equipment from the district administration.

Special funds will soon be released from the administration to all the 103 grama panchayats to tackle any emergency situations in case of incessant rainfall. A control room has already been set up at the DC Office to address any rain-related emergencies.

Relief centres will be opened when required and the panchayats are involved in the task of identifying suitable schools and community centres for the same. Nodal officers have been appointed at every hoblis to tackle emergency situations.

Meanwhile, vulnerable roads and bridges have been identified even as earthmovers have been hired to clear the debris of landslides in case of incessant rainfall. 

