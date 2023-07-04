Home States Karnataka

Wife, paramour held over Tamil Nadu hotelier's murder

Thalagattapura police registered a case and are investigating.

BENGALURU: The murder of hotelier Arun Kumar, 34, was solved with the arrest of five persons, including his wife and her paramour, a financier. Kumar’s body was found under a road over bridge near NICE Road, last week. The accused had attacked him with liquor bottles and thrown chilli powder in his eyes. They had also sprinkled chilli powder near the body to mislead police dogs. The financier and three other men are alleged to have been involved in the brutal killing. 

Kumar’s body was found near NICE Road on the Sompura-Gattigerepalya Road in Banashankari 6th Stage, around 7.20 am on June 29. A passerby spotted the body and informed police. Kumar, a native of Nannuru village of Ramanagara district, was running a hotel on Uttarahalli Road in RR Nagar.

The main accused, Ganesh, used to supply water to Kumar’s hotel. The victim had borrowed money from Ganesh and his friends. Kumar had shut down the hotel after suffering losses. Meanwhile, Ganesh had seen Kumar’s wife Ranjitha, and became friendly with her. Kumar and Ranjitha had been married for six years. 

When Kumar came to know about his wife’s illicit relationship, he warned her and Ganesh. Kumar also assaulted his wife when she continued her relationship. Ranjitha and Ganesh then hatched a plot to kill Kumar.

The day before the murder, Ranjitha left for Mandya, her hometown. On the night of the murder, Ganesh invited Kumar for a party and assured him that he would help him financially. When Kumar went to the spot, the accused threw chilli powder on his face and hacked him to death. They also attacked him with liquor bottles.

Ranjitha, Ganesh, Shivananda, Deepu and Sharath were arrested and remanded in police custody. Thalagattapura police registered a case and are investigating.

