Appoint officer to probe sexual abuse of minor: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of the shoddy probe by Koramangala police in a case of alleged sexual abuse of a four-year-old girl by her father, the Karnataka High Court directed the Bengaluru city police commissioner to appoint a new officer to conduct further investigation and submit a report within 10 weeks.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition by the girl’s mother questioning the order of the special court which dismissed her application seeking its directions for further investigation. The petitioner pointed out some lacunae in the probe.

Koramangala police filed a chargesheet after investigating the complaint filed by the girl’s mother against her husband.

The girl’s mother filed the complaint on August 24, 2022. Her husband was arrested on September 23, 2022 and produced before the court. But the police never sought custodial interrogation of the accused despite serious allegations against him.

The police filed the chargesheet after three weeks. Later, the accused was enlarged on bail. Referring to this, the court said these dates indicated that the investigation was conducted in a hurry only to file a chargesheet before the court. The investigating officer, right from the beginning as stated by the girl’s mother, appeared to have been partisan towards the accused. Therefore, it would not be safe for this court to order further investigation by the same officer.

9 pieces of evidence ignored: Court

The court pointed out that nine vital pieces of evidence have been deliberately ignored by the investigating officer. The girl’s mother alleged that her husband was addicted to watching porn involving children. He used to make the child stand naked, get himself undressed and bathe with her by touching her private parts. The accused used to force his wife to have sex with him in the presence of their child. When she resisted, he used to abuse and beat her up. The accused also took the child to Mangaluru for a trip and indulged in similar acts. He also clicked pictures of the child.

The girl’s mother further alleged that after returning from the trip, the child started behaving differently. The child used to stare at the private parts of others and would insist that her mother take her photos when she was bathing.



