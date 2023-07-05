BJP backs HDK’s graft charge against Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a clear indication of Opposition parties BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) joining hands to take on the Congress government on the issue of corruption, the BJP on Tuesday extended its support to the regional party leader’s “cash for posting” allegations against the state government.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said the BJP supports JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s corruption allegations against the Siddaramaiah government. Kumaraswamy had accused that an official in the Chief Minister’s Office had allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from an official, who went with an MLA’s recommendation letter for a posting.

Yediyurappa said Kumaraswamy would have made the allegations with all the information and they will fully support his fight against the government.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy went on the offensive daring the government, whether it will act against the minister concerned if he provides evidence to back his allegations. “I will provide the evidence to all the ministers who are asking for it. Can you sack the minister concerned?” he questioned. The JDS leader also asked Congress leaders what evidence they had produced before the people when they had made allegations against the BJP government.

Congress leaders hit back at the former CM by rubbishing the allegations made by him. “There is no corruption and the allegations are far from the truth. If they have any documents, let them hand it over to the Lokayukta,” said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He is making allegations as he is upset with his party’s performance in the Assembly elections and they don’t have to worry about his allegations, the

DyCM said. Home Minister G Parameshwara said if there is any specific case, let Kumaraswamy take up the issue in the Assembly.



