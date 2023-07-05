Home States Karnataka

BJP backs HDK’s graft charge against Congress

Yediyurappa said Kumaraswamy would have made the allegations with all the information and they will fully support his fight against the government.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

​ Former CM and JDS legislator HD Kumaraswamy shares a word with his brother HD Revanna in Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday | Express ​

​ Former CM and JDS legislator HD Kumaraswamy shares a word with his brother HD Revanna in Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday | Express ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a clear indication of Opposition parties BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) joining hands to take on the Congress government on the issue of corruption, the BJP on Tuesday extended its support to the regional party leader’s “cash for posting” allegations against the state government.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said the BJP supports JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s corruption allegations against the Siddaramaiah government. Kumaraswamy had accused that an official in the Chief Minister’s Office had allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from an official, who went with an MLA’s recommendation letter for a posting.

Yediyurappa said Kumaraswamy would have made the allegations with all the information and they will fully support his fight against the government.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy went on the offensive daring the government, whether it will act against the minister concerned if he provides evidence to back his allegations. “I will provide the evidence to all the ministers who are asking for it. Can you sack the minister concerned?” he questioned. The JDS leader also asked Congress leaders what evidence they had produced before the people when they had made allegations against the BJP government.

Congress leaders hit back at the former CM by rubbishing the allegations made by him. “There is no corruption and the allegations are far from the truth. If they have any documents, let them hand it over to the Lokayukta,” said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He is making allegations as he is upset with his party’s performance in the Assembly elections and they don’t have to worry about his allegations, the 
DyCM said. Home Minister G Parameshwara said if there is any specific case, let Kumaraswamy take up the issue in the Assembly.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BS Yediyurappa HD Kumaraswamy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp