Congress, BJP clash in both Houses in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council witnessed pandemonium on Tuesday as opposition BJP and ruling Congress members clashed over implementation of five guarantees. Both Houses were adjourned several times. BJP leaders also staged a protest against the government at Freedom Park in the city. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa led the protest.

Former CM B S Yediyurappa

leads a protest against the Congress

government in Bengaluru on Tuesday

| Shashidhar Byrappa

BJP members raised the issue of implementation of guarantees as soon as the Assembly session began and sought a discussion on it. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to Speaker UT Khader to allow a debate on the issue under the Adjournment Motion.

When his request was turned down, the BJP members rushed to the well of the House, raising slogans against the government.

While BJP accused the government of failing to implement the promised guarantees, Shivakumar said BJP could not tolerate the success of the guarantees that have been implemented. Siddaramiah said all questions raised by the opposition will be answered.

Meanwhile, addressing BJP workers at Freedom Park, Yediyurappa said that his party will continue its fight till all guarantees are implemented without any conditions.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council witnessed pandemonium on Tuesday as opposition BJP and ruling Congress members clashed over implementation of five guarantees. Both Houses were adjourned several times. BJP leaders also staged a protest against the government at Freedom Park in the city. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa led the protest. Former CM B S Yediyurappa leads a protest against the Congress government in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shashidhar ByrappaBJP members raised the issue of implementation of guarantees as soon as the Assembly session began and sought a discussion on it. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to Speaker UT Khader to allow a debate on the issue under the Adjournment Motion. When his request was turned down, the BJP members rushed to the well of the House, raising slogans against the government. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While BJP accused the government of failing to implement the promised guarantees, Shivakumar said BJP could not tolerate the success of the guarantees that have been implemented. Siddaramiah said all questions raised by the opposition will be answered. Meanwhile, addressing BJP workers at Freedom Park, Yediyurappa said that his party will continue its fight till all guarantees are implemented without any conditions.