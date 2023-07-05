Home States Karnataka

Congress, BJP clash in both Houses in Karnataka

Siddaramiah said all questions raised by the opposition will be answered.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Assembly (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council witnessed pandemonium on Tuesday as opposition BJP and ruling Congress members clashed over implementation of five guarantees. Both Houses were adjourned several times. BJP leaders also staged a protest against the government at Freedom Park in the city. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa led the protest.

Former CM B S Yediyurappa
leads a protest against the Congress
government in Bengaluru on Tuesday
| Shashidhar Byrappa

BJP members raised the issue of implementation of guarantees as soon as the Assembly session began and sought a discussion on it. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to Speaker UT Khader to allow a debate on the issue under the Adjournment Motion.

When his request was turned down, the BJP members rushed to the well of the House, raising slogans against the government. 

While BJP accused the government of failing to implement the promised guarantees, Shivakumar said BJP could not tolerate the success of the guarantees that have been implemented. Siddaramiah said all questions raised by the opposition will be answered.

Meanwhile, addressing BJP workers at Freedom Park, Yediyurappa said that his party will continue its fight till all guarantees are implemented without any conditions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Congress BJP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp