Council adjourned as BJP seeks discussion over failure of five guarantees' implementation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legislative Council was adjourned without any discussions on Tuesday, as the Opposition BJP was firm that they should be allowed to take up a debate on the failure of the Congress government in implementing the five guarantees.

As soon as proceedings started in the morning, BJP MLC and former minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari asked the Chairman to allow discussion on the failure of the government in implementing the guarantees and setting terms and conditions in the implemented schemes. But minister Krishna Byregowda said there is a procedure that has to be followed and discussions can be allowed only after the Question and Answer and Zero Hour. Even the Chairman insisted the same and the BJP members entered the well of the House, demanding the Chairman to allow for discussion.

The Congress members attacked their BJP counterparts, saying they had decided not to allow the proceedings smoothly and took a jibe at them for not appointing an opposition leader even 50 days after the election results.

This created pandemonium in the House as the ruling and opposition members engaged in verbal attacks against each other, forcing the Chairman to adjourn the proceedings for a while.

The BJP continued the protest even after the House was reconvened, the proceedings were adjourned again. As the same continued even in the afternoon, the Council was adjourned till Wednesday, after tabling the secretary’s report and 12 Bills passed in the previous session and approved by the Governor, amid the din

