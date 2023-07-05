Home States Karnataka

Implement guarantees without conditions: BJP to Karnataka govt

BSY leads protest at Freedom Park; Youth Cong demonstration outside BJP office today
 

Published: 05th July 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other leaders protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Opposition BJP leaders, including legislators, staged a protest demonstration demanding that the state government implement its guarantees as promised, without any conditions. The day-long ‘satyagraha’ at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, was led by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa said the fight will continue till the state government implements all five guarantees, as promised by the Congress leaders in the run-up to the May 10 Assembly polls. The former CM said he will tour all the districts of the state and expose the government’s failure to implement the guarantees.

He said the state government must give 10 kg of rice as promised, along with 5 kg given by the Centre. The financial assistance for unemployed graduates and diploma-holders, women heads of households, and 200 units of free power should be provided to all without any conditions, he said. He warned the government against repealing the anti-cow slaughter law and appealed to the party workers to prepare to fight against the anti-people policies of the state government.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that in the run-up to the polls, the Congress leaders had distributed guarantee cards, but after coming to power, they are not fulfilling those promises. They had promised to implement all guarantees within 24 hours of coming to power, but have not done it even now, 
Kateel said.

BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said the government must implement the guarantees without conditions, and the BJP will continue its fight till the government implements all five guarantees.
Meanwhile, members of the Youth Congress have decided to stage a demonstration outside the BJP state office in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, to protest against the Centre’s refusal to provide rice to the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme.

