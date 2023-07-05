Home States Karnataka

Karnataka rains: Schools, PU colleges shut in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till July 8.

The Kumaradhara river swells following heavy rain in Sullia

By Express News Service

MANGALURU/UDUPI: In view of the red alert, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP has declared holiday for anganwadis, schools and PU colleges in the district today. Udupi DC Kurma Rao has also declared holiday for schools and PU colleges in the district. Parents are advised to take care of their children and not allow them to venture close to sea, rivers and other water bodies. 

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6mm to 204.4 mm) in a few places over DK, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts in the next three days until July 7. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are also likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely along and off the Karnataka Coast till July 6 and squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off the Karnataka Coast from July 7 to 8. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till July 8. High waves in the range of 3.5-4.1 metres have been predicted till 11.30 pm on July 5 along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar. 

Meanwhile, Pajiru in Bantwal, Munnur and Kotekar in Mangaluru witnessed above 150 mm rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on July 4. While Pajiru received the highest rainfall of 172.5 mm, Munnur received 155 mm and Kotekar 154 mm. 

UTTARA KANNADA DIST SEES ONLY 53% RAINFALL
Karwar: Delay in monsoon resulted in scarcity of water in Uttara Kan­nada, with the district receiving only 53% rainfall. The rain began in the first week of July, after a delay by more than a month. Farmers were hit hard as water shortage delayed cultivation too. “Our major regions of cultivation are Mundgod, Haliyal and Sirsi to some extent. Only 40% of cultivation has been done,” said TH Natraj, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture.  He said paddy cultivation has been badly hit. “Normally, farmers in Mundgod and Haliyal cultivate paddy by tilling the fields. Now, they are sowing the seeds which is water-intensive,” he added.  

