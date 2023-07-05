Home States Karnataka

Month after killing live-in partner in Karnataka, accused picked up from Assam

On the day of the murder, Arpith and Akanksha went to her flat.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JB Nagar police finally arrested the 29-year-old ed-tech firm employee who had escaped after killing his former live-in partner at her flat in Kodihalli. The accused, Gurijala Arpith, an engineering graduate, was arrested in the Northeast part of the country. Four teams formed to arrest the accused found him moving into Assam and other nearby areas. 

One team arrested the accused on Monday and brought him to the city. The accused is from Delhi while the victim was from Hyderabad. The two were in a relationship for the past two years, and later broke up. 
The body of Akanksha Bidyasar, 23, was found on June 5. Arpith had smothered her to death and made a futile attempt to make it look like a case of suicide. He had tried to lift the body and hang it with a veil from the ceiling fan, but was unable to lift the body. 

The incident came to light after the victim’s roommate returned from work. JB Nagar police registered a case of murder. Police initially thought it must be a case of unnatural death, however, clues at the scene of crime confirmed it to be a case of murder.

The two reportedly first met at their workplace in the city, and moved in together. She later joined another company and was working in the sales department. 

Arpith, who was promoted, started working in Hyderabad. Akanksha moved in with a friend and was staying in a flat in Kodihalli in JB Nagar area. The accused would come to the city to meet her. They would often fight, and had also decided to part ways.

On the day of the murder, Arpith and Akanksha went to her flat. After some time, CCTV footage visuals showed the accused going out alone of the flat. Investigations are on.

